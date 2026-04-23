Matthew Tkachuk does it again: “Josh Anderson could win the Conn Smythe right now”

On Tuesday, ahead of the second game of the series between the Canadiens and the Lightning, Matthew Tkachuk praised Josh Anderson.

The older of the two Tkachuk brothers referred to Andy as one of the best playoff players in the NHL, which is meant as a nice compliment.

But Matthew wasn't done trying to win Anderson over just yet.

Today (and especially after the first two games of the Habs vs. Lightning series), Tkachuk mentioned on the Spittin' Chiclets Podcast that right now, Anderson might just win the Conn Smythe.

Matthew went on to say that Josh Anderson is a beast on the ice and that he wouldn't want to face him in the playoffs.

Once again, his hard work is recognized throughout the National Hockey League:

“He might be Conn Smythe right now.” Matthew Tkachuk on Josh Anderson. pic.twitter.com/7z4xIHta3G — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 23, 2026

Matthew Tkachuk isn't wrong. And you know what?

I feel like going out on a limb here: right now, Josh Anderson is the best player on the Montreal Canadiens. He's the one who's had the biggest impact on the ice since the start of the playoffs, at least.

And we need to say it out loud.

People often say that the playoffs are a different game. People often say that it takes players who can make plays for a team to go far in the playoffs.

That's true… and that's why Josh Anderson is so important to the Canadiens as I write this.

We don't often talk about him as a player who makes a difference during the regular season. But when the game tightens up in the playoffs and when teams need a more physical player, we know who the Canadiens can count on.

And that's what matters most in the end.

In a nutshell

– I love it.

Needless to say, downtown is ready for the playoffs! Montreal is playoff-ready!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/thOwrVFhK7 — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 23, 2026

– What about you?

Listen: McGuire: I wouldn't put Dach in the lineup https://t.co/WfKIw1wgSh — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) April 23, 2026

– Yes.

Canadiens-Lightning | The Canadiens will need to be opportunistic at five-on-five https://t.co/LWHQcp1a6G — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) April 23, 2026

– News from MLB.