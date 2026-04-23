Major announcement from the Dolphins ahead of the Draft

With just a few hours to go before the start of the 2026 NFL Draft, excitement is at a fever pitch in Miami.

Holding the 11th and 30th picks in the first round, the Miami Dolphins find themselves at a strategic crossroads. According to General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, the team would prefer to trade down rather than aggressively trade up. “We need our 11 picks, but I'll keep my ear to the ground for every call,” he said, leaving the door open to all possibilities.

To add a touch of prestige to the event, the NFL has confirmed that an iconic figure from the franchise will take the stage to announce the team's second pick: legendary center Dwight Stephenson. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998, Stephenson anchored Miami's offensive line during the 1980s, allowing almost no sacks against his quarterbacks. His presence symbolizes the excellence the organization hopes to instill in its new crop of rookies.

T.J. Parker: The new face of Miami's defense?

As Stephenson prepares to call out a name into the microphone, experts like ESPN's Mel Kiper are pointing to a specific target: Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker. Following Bradley Chubb's departure, Miami must absolutely strengthen its pass-rushing unit. Parker, despite seeing his sack total drop in 2025, remains a top prospect thanks to the 114 pressures he generated over the past three seasons.

Analyst Daniel Jeremiah highlights Parker's versatility, noting his ability to overpower blockers with raw strength while sliding inside the line when necessary. His standout performance at the Senior Bowl reassured scouts of his ability to adapt to the pace of the NFL. If the Dolphins manage to land him at No. 30, it would be a strategic steal for a defense in need of a second wind. Tune in tonight to see if Sullivan's vision and Stephenson's presence will pay off.

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