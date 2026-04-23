Here is the Bengals’ offer for Maxx Crosby

The report on the Bengals' trade for Maxx Crosby reveals that a major deal could have shifted the balance of power in the National Football League .

According to multiple reports, the Cincinnati Bengals attempted to acquire the formidable defensive end Maxx Crosby by offering their 10th overall draft pick.

The goal was clear: to add a player who could make an immediate impact and transform the defensive line. Crosby, recognized as one of the league's best pass rushers, was a prime target for a team looking to take the next step.

However, discussions with the Las Vegas Raiders did not pan out. The main reason cited was the asking price, which Cincinnati deemed too high.

A decisive difference in valuation

According to reports by Tony Pauline, the Raiders reportedly demanded compensation equivalent to two first-round picks, similar to an initial offer from the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals were not willing to go that far. Refusing to sacrifice such future assets, the organization chose to walk away from negotiations rather than overpay to acquire Crosby.

This type of decision clearly illustrates the reality of trades in the NFL: even when a star player is available, the cost can quickly become a major obstacle.

Failing to finalize a Maxx Crosby trade, Cincinnati ultimately used its resources to acquire Dexter Lawrence II from the New York Giants.

This choice represents a different, yet equally strategic, alternative. Unlike Crosby, who excels as a pass-rusher, Lawrence brings a dominant presence to the interior of the defensive line.

This shift demonstrates a desire to balance the defense rather than rely on a single star. Although the impact isn't identical, Lawrence remains a player capable of transforming the dynamics of a defensive unit.

The Bengals-Maxx Crosby trade scenario hints at what could have been a major move in the league. Adding a player of Crosby's caliber would have instantly elevated Cincinnati's defensive pressure.

However, by maintaining a more measured approach, the Bengals opted for a solution deemed more sustainable in the long term. It remains to be seen whether this decision will bear fruit on the field.

In a league where every trade can redefine a season, this failed trade serves as a reminder that the best decisions are sometimes the ones that never materialize.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.