Gaston Therrien announces his retirement

Another prominent figure at RDS is announcing his retirement.

Gaston Therrien, who has been with RDS for 26 years, has seen his employer announce that tonight will be his last day on the job. He will appear on “5 à 7” and “L'Antichambre” for the final time.

And then, that will be it.

RDS announced today that Gaston Therrien is retiring after a brilliant career spanning more than 26 years with the Réseau des sports! Gaston will appear one last time on 5 À 7 and L'Antichambre on Thursday, April 23. pic.twitter.com/FLa5kBk8dG — RDS (@RDSca) April 23, 2026

A polarizing figure on TV, Therrien played in the NHL (with the Nordiques) and also coached in the QMJHL. However, it was in the media—specifically at RDS—that he made his biggest name for himself.

He has often been seen in the Antichambre studio over the years.

Following Alain Crête's recent departure, another name is now leaving RDS. This means that, even though most of the big names are still there, there is still a certain wave of changes.

This coincides with the end of the current TV contract, which expires this summer. But it's worth noting that most of the Canadiens' games will still be broadcast on RDS next season.

In a statement, Gaston Therrien made a point of thanking the many colleagues with whom he had the chance to work over the years at RDS.

In any case, it's another chapter coming to a close.