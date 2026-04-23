David Savard comes to the defense of Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach

David Savard, who is contributing to La Presse for the playoffs, is rooting for the Habs against the Lightning.

That's not surprising. Because even though he won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning, he ended his career in Montreal, a city he never wanted to leave despite the team's rebuild.

He still has many friends in the locker room.

And on that note, in a recent piece on the playoffs, the former Canadiens defenseman didn't hesitate to come to the defense of two of his former teammates.

First up? Kirby Dach.

Canadiens – Lightning | In defense of Kirby Dach https://t.co/AMKPQA9bxC — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) April 23, 2026

The Quebec native refuses to place the blame for Tuesday's loss solely on Dach's shoulders because a game is a series of plays that lead to a result.

Dach is simply the last man standing.

And in Slaf's case, Savard liked seeing the star forward not shy away from physical play, which is truly intense between the two rival teams.

Sometimes, playoff hockey demands that kind of thing from you.

“We're at a stage in the series where there will be moments like this, and I liked seeing Slafkovský step up like that.” – David Savard

We mention this because recently, there have been comments suggesting that Slaf lost his momentum following the fight. But former players all seem to have liked seeing the Slovakian act that way.

You probably won't be surprised to hear that Chris Nilan agrees…

.@KnucklesNilan30 on Juraj Slafkovsky deciding to fight Brandon Hagel: “I'm fine with what he did. That's pushback!” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/O8uy2hVKuB — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 23, 2026

In a nutshell

– Today's practice is at 11:30 a.m.

#Habs will practice at 11:30 a.m. today in Brossard — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 23, 2026

– Bryce Pickford's journey is fascinating. [NYT]

– Enjoy the listen.