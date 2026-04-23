Cole Caufield has a message for you, the fans

Tomorrow night, the Canadiens will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre.

Game 3 of the first-round series between the two teams is shaping up to be an exciting one…

For the occasion, Cole Caufield wanted to share a message with the fans who will be in attendance. And the message in question is quite clear.

Caufield published an article in The Players Tribune in which he recounts his early years. He talks about his father's involvement in his career and shares the story of the time Juraj Slafkovsky was involved in a (funny) car accident…

But Cole also wanted to say this to Canadiens fans:

Thanks in advance to our fans who will be fired up tomorrow night. – Cole Caufield

Without saying it outright, Caufield wants the Bell Centre to be extremely loud for tomorrow night's game. And with good reason.

But I have a feeling he didn't need to ask for that to happen… hehe.

Attention, @CanadiensMTL fans. @colecaufield is currently locked in. But he left this letter with us to share with you before Game 3: “MONTRÉAL!!!! We want the Bell Centre ROCKIN' tomorrow night!!!” https://t.co/agy5sknDPz — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 23, 2026

No kidding, Caufield also made sure to thank the team's fans in his article for their support since his arrival in Montreal.

Cole is a fan favorite, and we all know it. But he must certainly find it rewarding to be cheered on like this himself.

Excitement is at an all-time high right now in Montreal, and there's going to be tons of energy at the Bell Centre tomorrow night. That's just how it is when the Canadiens play at home during the regular season… and it's even more true when the team takes the ice at the Bell Centre during the playoffs.

And the players know the arena is going to be absolutely wild tomorrow night:

I hope Cole is right.

And I hope everyone at the Bell Centre tomorrow night will be screaming their heads off to cheer on the Canadiens on the ice. Because that can make all the difference…

Quick Q&A

– Indeed.

NHL Playoffs | The Ducks are not to be underestimated https://t.co/rpmwJ62CoB — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) April 23, 2026

– Well said.

A look back at our end-of-season happy hour! Thank you to everyone who came out—it was a huge pleasure to welcome you one last time this season at the Vidéotron Coliseum to share this moment with you! pic.twitter.com/YEUqAXOhtT — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) April 23, 2026

– Yes.

Lane Hutson is simply incredible! pic.twitter.com/3clm1GhC0V — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 23, 2026

– Surgery for Jordan Kyrou.