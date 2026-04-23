Big news for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots

This comes as a bombshell for the New England Patriots organization.

With the NFL Draft in full swing, head coach Mike Vrabel announced that he would not be present with his team for the third and final day of the event this Saturday. This decision, highly unusual for a coach of his stature, follows a personal media storm.

Vrabel has publicly admitted that he will begin therapy and counseling this weekend. This announcement comes after the New York Post published compromising photos showing the coach with former The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini at a resort in Arizona. While the coach initially described the matter as “private,” he now acknowledges the need to step back to preserve the balance between his family and his career.

Draft Management Entrusted to Eliot Wolf and Ryan Cowden

Although he remains in contact with the coaching staff from his home in Massachusetts, Mike Vrabel is handing over control of the “Draft Room” to Eliot Wolf (executive vice president of player personnel) and Ryan Cowden. The task is a massive one, however: the Patriots hold eight picks for this final day alone, including crucial selections in the fourth and sixth rounds.

“To be the best version of myself for this organization and my family, I need to do this work on myself,” Vrabel said Wednesday evening. By choosing to step away during such a strategic moment as the NFL Draft, Vrabel is sending a strong message about prioritizing mental health and personal integrity over athletic imperatives.

It remains to be seen how this absence and the resulting scandal will impact locker room chemistry as the team attempts to rebuild following a turbulent transition period. For now, the organization's support appears solid, but the pressure to win will not go away.

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