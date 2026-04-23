Baseball in Quebec this week: Off-field action on the agenda

Although the teams aren't back on the field yet, there's no shortage of activity behind the scenes in Québec City and Trois-Rivières. Both teams have announced new signings in recent days.

The Aigles, for their part, have brought back a fan favorite by signing Quebec native Charles Lefebvre. Recall that the pitcher was named the organization's Community Player of the Year in 2025. At just 25 years old, the right-hander's potential will be developed before our eyes throughout the season.

The Mauritian team has also added pitchers Jeffrey Colon, Esteban Rodriguez, and Anthony Escobar to its roster.

The Capitales are also in recruitment mode, and the defending champions have signed pitcher Ian Villers. Drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2021, Villers was recently released from Double-A. We're betting he'll be dominant this season in independent baseball.

The infield is also getting a boost with the signing of Antonio Valdez. Having established himself in the Frontier League with the Joliet Slammers over the past few seasons, he joins Quebec as a free agent. Once again, the Capitales' reputation has made a signing of this magnitude possible.

A sensation from the Laurentians is bringing senior baseball back into the spotlight once again. The Cardinals have captured everyone's attention with the signing of Louis-Philippe Pelletier. The former star of the Aigles is joining the LBMQ with the firm intention of dominating. Once again, it is the league's fans who will be the big winners of this signing.

In Acton Vale, the Castors announced the return of Johan Ochoa as manager for a fifth season.

In conclusion, this Thursday, April 23, at 5:00 p.m., you can attend the press conference for the launch of the Unicanvas de Thetford season. The event is scheduled to take place at La Face de Bœuf restaurant.

In the world of junior baseball, the Longueuil Ducs will be ones to watch with the signing of 22-year-old pitcher Carwin Salcedo-Reyes. Drafted back in the day by the Blue Jays, his name will be on everyone's lips in the LBJÉQ during the upcoming season.

The Savannah Bananas have been drawing crowds for a few seasons now, but here in Quebec, we've had the privilege of being pioneers in the field since 1965. Renaud Lefort's 4 Chevaliers will once again tour our beautiful province in 2026. It's an event for the whole family to experience baseball from a different angle. The first game is scheduled to take place in Victoriaville on May 23.

PMLB

North Stick bats are a local product, and their quality will surprise you.

CIEL-FM in Rivière-du-Loup has named Éric Rousseau as the team's new manager.

Eddie Lantigua is now based in Lévis with his L-31 Baseball Academy.

Olivia Guimont, 14, from the Outaouais region, has been selected by the Canadian Baseball Academy.

Volunteer Week:

Thank you to all the volunteers in the world of baseball—you are indispensable, whether your role is on the field or behind the scenes!

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