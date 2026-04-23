A Quebec quarterback at the Alouettes’ training camp

Canadian football continues to focus on local talent.

For the 2026 edition of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) prestigious quarterback development program, two names are drawing the most attention: Jérémy Fyfe and Tristan Aboud. This initiative, which allows top college prospects to immerse themselves in a professional environment, will welcome two Quebec representatives with inspiring backgrounds this year.

Jérémy Fyfe, quarterback for the Vert et Or of the University of Sherbrooke, will have the unique opportunity to hone his skills at home, at the Montreal Alouettes' training camp. After a standout 2025 season in the RSEQ, where he racked up 1,066 passing yards and demonstrated his mobility with 173 rushing yards, Fyfe is poised to take a crucial step forward. His invitation to the Alouettes reflects his steady progress and his potential to excel at the next level.

Meanwhile, Tristan Aboud, who shone while playing for the University of Guelph, will head to Toronto to join the Toronto Argonauts. Coming off an explosive season with 2,117 passing yards, Aboud is no stranger to the CFL, having previously caught the eye of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. His experience and powerful arm will be major assets during intensive training sessions.

A springboard to the pros starting May 10

Since its inception in 2010, this program has served as a launchpad for elite players such as Jonathan Sénécal and Tre Ford. The goal is simple: to integrate these young athletes into strategy meetings and practices to accelerate their technical development.

Training camps are set to kick off on May 10. Fans won't have to wait long to see the action resume, as the preseason schedule begins on May 18. The CFL regular season officially kicks off on June 4 with a highly anticipated matchup between the Alouettes and the Tiger-Cats, potentially marking the beginning of a new era for these future pillars of Canadian football.

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