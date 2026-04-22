With a foot injury, Banks is aiming to return in time for the draft

The update on Caleb Banks' foot injury ahead of the NFL Draft is encouraging, as Banks nears a full return to practice.

According to the latest reports, the player is expected to receive medical clearance in early June, a reassuring development as the National Football League draft approaches.

After suffering a fracture in his left foot—specifically in the fourth metatarsal—Banks underwent surgery on March 9. A recent CT scan indicates that his recovery is progressing well, boosting the optimism of teams interested in him.

This development is crucial, as the player's health status was one of the main concerns surrounding his draft eligibility.

Despite this injury, Caleb Banks remains one of the top prospects at his position. The University of Florida product notably stood out at the Senior Bowl, which significantly boosted his standing with scouts.

At 6 feet 6 inches and over 320 pounds, he possesses an imposing frame and the physical attributes sought after in an interior defensive lineman. Several analysts, including Jordan Reid and Field Yates, rank him among the top defensive linemen in this draft class.

However, his recent injury history—including a shortened 2025 season—calls for some caution. Teams will need to assess the risk associated with his physical condition, despite his obvious potential.

The case of Caleb Banks's foot injury ahead of the NFL Draft illustrates the dilemma facing NFL teams: betting on elite talent with some medical risk, or opting for a safer choice.

If his recovery goes as planned and he does indeed get the green light in June, Banks could see his value rise significantly. Conversely, any lingering uncertainty could affect his draft position.

In a landscape where teams are looking to maximize the immediate impact of their picks, the health of prospects becomes a determining factor. For Caleb Banks, the coming weeks will therefore be crucial in convincing decision-makers that he can quickly return to his full potential.

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