The Yankees and the Dodgers are worth more than nine billion dollars

In 2012, the Dodgers were sold. Mark Walter is the majority owner, but investors such as Magic Johnson have also been involved in the project since the team was sold 14 years ago.

At the time, the club was purchased for $2.15 billion.

But what's important to note is that Sportico's most recent valuation reminds us just how much teams have appreciated in value. If only someone had been able to keep the Expos in town…

Today, the Dodgers are worth over nine billion (9.05) dollars. That's a 318% increase since the club was purchased, which is no small feat.

Since we acquired the @Dodgers in 2012 for $2.15B, the franchise has grown 318% and is now valued at $9B. Over that time, we've won 3 World Series titles, 12 division championships, and led the MLB in attendance every year! And we're off to a great start this season with the best… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 21, 2026

Magic Johnson pointed out that his team has recently won three World Series titles, a dozen division titles, and that it remains the most-attended stadium year after year.

You have to spend money to make money… and this club gets it.

But don't think they've caught up to the Yankees just yet. The Yankees are worth $9.46 billion and still top the MLB in team value.

But the 46% gap between the Bronx club and the L.A. club in 2021 is narrower than ever.

With the California franchise's momentum and all its commercial partnerships with Japan, we fully expect to see the Dodgers surpass the Yankees within a few years.

Which team will be the first to reach $10 billion? We'll see.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.