The Mets’ 12th straight loss

Just yesterday (Tuesday), we learned that Juan Soto had been running on the track that afternoon and would be back in action with the New York Mets today (Wednesday). But in the meantime, the Mets were set to face the Minnesota Twins.

Starter Nolan McLean had a perfect game through the sixth inning but was undone by a two-run homer. Then, the team's top reliever, Devin Williams—who would be the third-best reliever elsewhere in the league—faced five batters, recorded no outs, and gave up two runs, handing the Twins a 5–3 victory.

It was the second time in as many games that he helped turn a lead into a loss. It's not as if the entire baseball world didn't know this was coming. Except for the Mets…

With the exception of the three-run third inning, which ended with a home run by Francisco Lindor, the Mets' batters managed two singles and two walks.

This marks the Mets' twelfth consecutive loss, with the New York team now outscored 67–22 during this stretch—their longest losing streak since 2002.

Eggs come in a dozen, as do roses, and now Mets losses. That's what the Twins posted on X after the game.

Things you can get in a dozen:

– Eggs–

Roses–

Mets losses pic.twitter.com/qACxaxYOn4 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 22, 2026

No team has ever lost that many consecutive games and made the playoffs, and it's unlikely the Mets will be the ones to break that streak in the coming months. And that's despite the team's fans burning sage outside Citi Field and the SNY network setting up horseshoes and candles.

This organization simply doesn't have the pieces in place to contend with anyone, both in the front office and on the field.

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