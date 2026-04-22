The Blue Jays are reevaluating Jeff Hoffman’s role

Yesterday, once again, Jeff Hoffman blew it. This is nothing new.

He's been getting on fans' nerves for a while now, but it seems the Blue Jays are starting to get fed up with him too. Why? Because John Schneider spoke about his pitcher.

Even though he's always defended him, he's not hiding the fact that the club will soon be having discussions (with Hoffman) to evaluate his role moving forward.

Tomorrow's day off will be used for that, among other things.

The Blue Jays plan to “re-evaluate” Jeff Hoffman's status as closer while they consider ways to get the struggling right-hander back to form.@ShiDavidi has the story from Anaheim. https://t.co/0RLzXIvUrg — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2026

What this tells me is that Hoffman (who isn't “committed” to the idea of being the go-to reliever in the ninth inning, according to what Ross Atkins said last winter) could lose his job quietly.

In other words? They might call it a “mental break” to justify the fact that future save opportunities won't automatically go to him.

At the same time, I really believe the Blue Jays might try to give him some time to test him again later. After all, the current bullpen is built with him as the ninth-inning reliever.

If it's not him, who would it be?

The obvious answer is Louis Varland. But taking him out of a role where he can fill in at any time would limit John Schneider and Pete Walker's options during the game.

At the same time, a closer coming in to “Animal I Have Become” would be right up my alley. #ThreeDaysGrace

The solution isn't simple. But the first step would be to stop using Hoffman in critical situations. That would give everyone a chance to catch their breath.

In today's 7-3 loss in Anaheim, Hoffman wasn't used. He wasn't available, having pitched frequently recently.

PMLB

Juan Soto didn't speak to his teammates during the 12-game losing streak, while he was injured and the team was on the road. Like Aaron Judge, they had to look up his phone number…

Juan Soto says he didn't reach out to his Mets teammates during their current losing streak https://t.co/vmw8ETzhsu pic.twitter.com/3jCdiqP5xa — SNY (@SNYtv) April 22, 2026

Will Carlos Delgado have a role in Boston?

Carlos Delgado to the Sox? pic.twitter.com/pXuuTy9xBr — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) April 22, 2026

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