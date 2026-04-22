Stéphane Cadorette reveals his simulated NFL draft

The “Steel City” is gearing up for the excitement of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh is welcoming hundreds of thousands of fans eager to discover the future faces of their franchises. Predicting the first round is a complex art, but here's a look at the contenders and the strategic picks to watch.

Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Raiders are expected to kick things off with quarterback Fernando Mendoza (Indiana). After leading the Hoosiers to the top of the NCAA, Mendoza is seen as the savior of an organization in search of stability. Behind him, the battle among quarterback-chasing teams will rage: the New York Jets are eyeing Arvell Reese (Ohio State), while the Arizona Cardinals could make a big splash with David Bailey.

Offensive talent won't be left out. Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), arguably the most dynamic player in this draft class, could breathe new life into the Tennessee Titans' offense. For their part, the New York Giants, armed with two top-10 picks, are likely to shore up their defense with Sonny Styles before adding an explosive target like Jordyn Tyson for their young quarterback.

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Later in the first round, attention will turn to linemen and unconventional prospects. The Pittsburgh Steelers, playing at home, could target the colossal Kadyn Proctor (Alabama) to shore up their offensive line, despite questions about his work ethic. In Philadelphia, the Eagles will prepare for the post-Lane Johnson era with Max Iheanachor, a raw athlete with immense potential.

Akheem Mesidor (Miami) will be closely watched in Canada. A native of Ottawa, the defensive end is a polarizing prospect: his talent is undeniable, but his age—25—is making some scouts hesitate. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however, might see him as the missing piece of their defensive line as early as the 15th pick.

Finally, the Dallas Cowboys, after a disastrous defensive season, could surprise everyone by selecting safety Dillon Thieneman or linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. This mock draft shows that while the top picks are packed with talent, the real masterstrokes will come down to balancing immediate needs against long-term potential.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.