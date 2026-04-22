Series in Brief: Eager Avalanche fans smash a window behind the Kings’ bench
The Canadiens lost last night in Tampa Bay in overtime.
Too bad…
Let's see what happened in the other three games played last night across the league:
The @TBLightning, @NHLBruins, and @utahmammoth all secured series-tying wins on Tuesday, while the @Avalanche joined Carolina and Philadelphia as the teams holding a 2-0 lead in the First Round of the 2026 #StanleyCup Playoffs. #NHLStats: https://t.co/K2b2LrJMTe pic.twitter.com/z5jPYPwg2p
— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 22, 2026
1: Fans in Colorado Go Wild
The Avalanche hosted the Kings for Game 2 of the series between the two teams. And let's just say the fans in Colorado were ready for the game.
In the second period, the Kings had a penalty shot… but they didn't score:
BIG GLOVE SAVE ON THE PENALTY SHOT
Take a bow, Scott Wedgewood! #StanleyCup
: @espn
: @Sportsnet & @TVASports pic.twitter.com/e04bRU6ojn
— NHL (@NHL) April 22, 2026
Avalanche fans were SO excited that they shattered the glass behind the Kings' bench after hitting it too hard.
Arena staff had to find another pane of glass to replace the one that broke… quite a sight:
New glass has been installed https://t.co/aY1a4Z1wYt pic.twitter.com/D4rmzwKZ5d
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2026
We had to wait until the third period to see a goal scored in the game.
Artemi Panarin opened the scoring in the game with a power-play goal:
PANARIN ON THE POWER PLAY
The @LAKings have the first goal of the game late in the third period! #StanleyCup
: @espn
: @Sportsnet & @TVASports pic.twitter.com/i9FpTCIv7R
— NHL (@NHL) April 22, 2026
But the Avalanche wasn't done yet. With just over three minutes left to play, Gabriel Landeskog scored to send the game into overtime:
CAPTAIN CLUTCH! TIE GAME! pic.twitter.com/gt7xlLKDpP
— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 22, 2026
And in overtime… it was Nicolas Roy who stepped up for the Avalanche.
He beat Anton Forsberg to give his team the win (2-1) and put his club up 2-0 in the series. This series could be over quickly…
OVERTIME VICTORY
We want to see your reactions to Nicolas Roy's game-winner! #StanleyCup
Upload them here https://t.co/spRr6pVPsC pic.twitter.com/U9x9JDJTga
— NHL (@NHL) April 22, 2026
2: A game to forget for the Sabres
Last night, the Bruins were on fire.
They scored once…
ARVIDSSON SCORES ON THE BREAKAWAY, B'S STRIKE FIRST AGAIN pic.twitter.com/devaTAQD70
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 22, 2026
Twice (that goal should NEVER have been allowed by the Sabres' goalie, let's be clear)…
MORGAN GEEKIE JUST SCORED A GOAL FROM CENTER ICE
WHAT IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/dTEylZ4aP7
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 22, 2026
Three times…
PAVEL ZACHA WITH THE REDIRECT TO MAKE IT 3-0 BRUINS pic.twitter.com/0txl1TrYVR
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 22, 2026
And a fourth straight goal to take control of the game. Viktor Arvidsson's second goal came just 16 seconds into the third period.
It was already 4-0 at that point…
TWO FOR VIKTOR ARVIDSSON, 4-0 BOSTON, UKKO-PEKKA LUUKKONEN'S NIGHT IS OVER pic.twitter.com/vCBAQFSdZh
— SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) April 22, 2026
Of course, the Sabres did everything they could to get back into the game.
They pulled their goalie late in the game, and Peyton Krebs took advantage to score his team's second goal of the game. But at 4-2, it was already a little too late…
PEYTON KREBS STUFFS IT HOME AND THE SABRES ARE WITHIN TWO pic.twitter.com/yyC060iqEn
— SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) April 22, 2026
The Bruins ultimately won the game 4-2.
The series is now tied 1-1 and heads to Boston. I can't wait to see what happens next…
3: A first playoff win for the Mammoth
The series between the Mammoth and the Golden Knights is delivering some great hockey. Both teams have talent, and it shows on the ice.
After both teams traded goals, Dylan Guenther made his mark on the game with a simply powerful shot.
He has one of the best shots in the National Hockey League, and he proved it again last night:
What a ROCKET from Dylan Guenther! #StanleyCup
: @espn 2
: @Sportsnet & @TVASports 2 pic.twitter.com/gIyxFjdTaH
— NHL (@NHL) April 22, 2026
But Guenther's shot didn't scare the Knights.
At least, Ivan Barbashev didn't seem too scared… because he tied the game a minute after Guenther's goal:
Ivan Barbashev erases Utah's lead a minute later
We're back to a tied game pic.twitter.com/BOkDcg8OFN
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2026
It really looked like we were headed for overtime in that game. But…
But we know that in the playoffs, anything can happen at any moment. And Logan Cooley understood that, as he secured the victory (3-2) for his team with the game-winning goal.
Cooley scored with six minutes left, and the Golden Knights were never able to get back into the game:
Logan Cooley has the go-ahead goal!
: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/baGaHkt1D7
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2026
The Mammoth tied the series at 1-1, but more importantly, won the first playoff game in franchise history.
Kudos to André Tourigny's men. But now they need to focus on the rest of the series if they want to beat the Knights…
Overtime
– Top scorers of the night:
– Three games tonight: