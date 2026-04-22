Series in Brief: Eager Avalanche fans smash a window behind the Kings’ bench

The Canadiens lost last night in Tampa Bay in overtime.

Too bad…

Let's see what happened in the other three games played last night across the league:

The @TBLightning, @NHLBruins, and @utahmammoth all secured series-tying wins on Tuesday, while the @Avalanche joined Carolina and Philadelphia as the teams holding a 2-0 lead in the First Round of the 2026 #StanleyCup Playoffs. #NHLStats: https://t.co/K2b2LrJMTe pic.twitter.com/z5jPYPwg2p — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 22, 2026

1: Fans in Colorado Go Wild

The Avalanche hosted the Kings for Game 2 of the series between the two teams. And let's just say the fans in Colorado were ready for the game.

In the second period, the Kings had a penalty shot… but they didn't score:

Avalanche fans were SO excited that they shattered the glass behind the Kings' bench after hitting it too hard.

Arena staff had to find another pane of glass to replace the one that broke… quite a sight:

We had to wait until the third period to see a goal scored in the game.

Artemi Panarin opened the scoring in the game with a power-play goal:

But the Avalanche wasn't done yet. With just over three minutes left to play, Gabriel Landeskog scored to send the game into overtime:

And in overtime… it was Nicolas Roy who stepped up for the Avalanche.

He beat Anton Forsberg to give his team the win (2-1) and put his club up 2-0 in the series. This series could be over quickly…

OVERTIME VICTORY We want to see your reactions to Nicolas Roy's game-winner! #StanleyCup Upload them here https://t.co/spRr6pVPsC pic.twitter.com/U9x9JDJTga — NHL (@NHL) April 22, 2026

2: A game to forget for the Sabres

Last night, the Bruins were on fire.

They scored once…

ARVIDSSON SCORES ON THE BREAKAWAY, B'S STRIKE FIRST AGAIN pic.twitter.com/devaTAQD70 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 22, 2026

Twice (that goal should NEVER have been allowed by the Sabres' goalie, let's be clear)…

MORGAN GEEKIE JUST SCORED A GOAL FROM CENTER ICE WHAT IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/dTEylZ4aP7 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 22, 2026

Three times…

PAVEL ZACHA WITH THE REDIRECT TO MAKE IT 3-0 BRUINS pic.twitter.com/0txl1TrYVR — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 22, 2026

And a fourth straight goal to take control of the game. Viktor Arvidsson's second goal came just 16 seconds into the third period.

It was already 4-0 at that point…

TWO FOR VIKTOR ARVIDSSON, 4-0 BOSTON, UKKO-PEKKA LUUKKONEN'S NIGHT IS OVER pic.twitter.com/vCBAQFSdZh — SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) April 22, 2026

Of course, the Sabres did everything they could to get back into the game.

They pulled their goalie late in the game, and Peyton Krebs took advantage to score his team's second goal of the game. But at 4-2, it was already a little too late…

PEYTON KREBS STUFFS IT HOME AND THE SABRES ARE WITHIN TWO pic.twitter.com/yyC060iqEn — SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) April 22, 2026

The Bruins ultimately won the game 4-2.

The series is now tied 1-1 and heads to Boston. I can't wait to see what happens next…

3: A first playoff win for the Mammoth

The series between the Mammoth and the Golden Knights is delivering some great hockey. Both teams have talent, and it shows on the ice.

After both teams traded goals, Dylan Guenther made his mark on the game with a simply powerful shot.

He has one of the best shots in the National Hockey League, and he proved it again last night:

But Guenther's shot didn't scare the Knights.

At least, Ivan Barbashev didn't seem too scared… because he tied the game a minute after Guenther's goal:

Ivan Barbashev erases Utah's lead a minute later We're back to a tied game pic.twitter.com/BOkDcg8OFN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2026

It really looked like we were headed for overtime in that game. But…

But we know that in the playoffs, anything can happen at any moment. And Logan Cooley understood that, as he secured the victory (3-2) for his team with the game-winning goal.

Cooley scored with six minutes left, and the Golden Knights were never able to get back into the game:

Logan Cooley has the go-ahead goal! : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/baGaHkt1D7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2026

The Mammoth tied the series at 1-1, but more importantly, won the first playoff game in franchise history.

Kudos to André Tourigny's men. But now they need to focus on the rest of the series if they want to beat the Knights…

Overtime

– Top scorers of the night:

– Three games tonight: