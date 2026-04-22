Renaud Lavoie responds to Olivier Niquet and his column on TVA Sports ads

You may have noticed that TVA Sports has quite a few sponsors during Canadiens games.

Olivier Niquet, who works for Radio-Canada, noticed this too. And he didn't hesitate to address the issue very clearly in a recent segment.

He created a montage by isolating all the moments when there are commercials during the games and played them back-to-back on air. He also cut the clip in question to post it on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivier Niquet (@oniquet)

But what you need to know is that Renaud Lavoie didn't exactly think it was in good taste.

The journalist, who also appears on air during Canadiens games, shared the clip in question on X, adding a long message explaining what he didn't like about the segment, which aired on Radio-Canada.

“Olivier Niquet, you've crossed a line that clearly demonstrates your total lack of judgment and your disrespect for the professionals behind and in front of the camera who strive every day to make TVA Sports a highly respectable channel. You often like to invent… — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) April 22, 2026

The journalist refers to Olivier Niquet's lack of judgment and disrespect toward TVA Sports employees.

He says he can take it when it's directed at him, even if it comes from a troll “with a microphone and a salary paid for by our taxes,” but he doesn't like seeing his teammates attacked.

At the end of the video, after the segment on commercials, there are slip-ups by Renaud's colleagues that have been highlighted.

Ultimately, what the journalist dislikes is that the people at Radio-Canada, from their ivory tower, cannot understand the complexity of the matter, as he puts it.

“Keep looking down on the people in your own circle with the snobbery that defines you.” – Renaud Lavoie

We agree that, on the one hand, Olivier Niquet has the right to criticize a Quebec TV program.

But on the other hand, Renaud Lavoie also has the right to dislike the fact that a media outlet without the same financial constraints is criticizing TVA Sports' methods.

The sports channel, in particular, relies on more advertising to cover the cost of the NHL TV contract, which isn't cheap. And even if it's not ideal for the viewer, it's a lesser evil, in my view, under the circumstances.

What do you think?

in a nutshell

– Wow.

The gap between the two teams is smaller than ever. https://t.co/Xq9EPRsRRa — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 22, 2026

– For soccer fans.

9. Thorhalsson played as the second right defender for much of the practice. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 22, 2026

– Listen to this.