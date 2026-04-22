Pierre McGuire criticizes Juraj Slafkovsky’s decision

The incident caused quite a stir with the Habs.

The fight between Juraj Slafkovsky and Brandon Hagel quickly went viral. At the time, some liked seeing the young CH player step up to the challenge, even though he lost the fight. It was a matter of pride, character, and the message it sent.

But the more you look at it with a cool head, the more the decision raises questions.

HAGEL DROPPED SLAF AND THEN SAID HE WAS TOO SMALL ( : NHL on ESPN) pic.twitter.com/GT9JHZ9oSz — BarDown (@BarDown) April 22, 2026

Because Slafkovsky isn't that kind of player. His impact doesn't come from fighting. He's much more valuable when he imposes his presence in other ways—with the puck, with his size, with his ability to create space and push the opponent back in the offensive zone.

A sequence like that might seem a bit trivial, but in the playoffs, everything counts.

Pierre McGuire made a pretty clear statement on 98.5.

“Slafkovsky should never have accepted Brandon Hagel's invitation.” – Pierre McGuire

A look back at the last Canadiens-Lightning game | “Juraj Slafkovsky should never have accepted Brandon Hagel's invitation” https://t.co/C3GKRUUnsW — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) April 22, 2026

And his point doesn't stop at the fight.

“Slaf, it bothered him. In his head, he stopped playing.” – Pierre McGuire

That's important.

Because in the playoffs, losing focus for a few plays can be enough to tip the scales in a game. The pace is too intense, the margins are too slim.

Players like Josh Anderson live with these kinds of moments. It's part of their DNA. Slafkovsky, on the other hand, is still figuring out his own.

This isn't a criticism; it's a reality.

The most important thing now isn't what happened. It's what he'll take away from it.

Because moments like this can serve as a quick lesson. Understanding when to step up, but especially when not to. At this time of year, managing emotions becomes almost as important as execution on the ice.

The Habs need Slaf to be engaged, but above all, effective.

And sometimes, the best way to respond to an invitation like that isn't to drop the gloves.

It's to stay on the ice and hurt them in other ways, especially by scoring like he did in the first game.

In a nutshell

– Another hat trick for Sidney Crosby.

– Gritty is up to his old tricks again.

Gritty just assaulted a “Penguin mascot” and threw its lifeless body down into the lower bowl. Flyers fans then started punching it before ushers took it away. #NHL pic.twitter.com/WAysnLBKih — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 22, 2026

– Impressive.

Evgeni Malkin opened the scoring in Philadelphia with his 15th career #StanleyCup Playoffs goal against the Flyers, tying Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby for the most against the franchise. Tune in (@NHL_On_TNT), (@Sportsnet, @TVASports), : https://t.co/dT34F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/FErmLo4BDb — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 22, 2026

– A special guest.