Pierre McGuire criticizes Juraj Slafkovsky’s decision

Vincent Larue
Pierre McGuire criticizes Juraj Slafkovsky’s decision
Credit: Capture d'écran X

The incident caused quite a stir with the Habs.

The fight between Juraj Slafkovsky and Brandon Hagel quickly went viral. At the time, some liked seeing the young CH player step up to the challenge, even though he lost the fight. It was a matter of pride, character, and the message it sent.

But the more you look at it with a cool head, the more the decision raises questions.

Because Slafkovsky isn't that kind of player. His impact doesn't come from fighting. He's much more valuable when he imposes his presence in other ways—with the puck, with his size, with his ability to create space and push the opponent back in the offensive zone.

A sequence like that might seem a bit trivial, but in the playoffs, everything counts.

Pierre McGuire made a pretty clear statement on 98.5.

“Slafkovsky should never have accepted Brandon Hagel's invitation.” – Pierre McGuire

And his point doesn't stop at the fight.

“Slaf, it bothered him. In his head, he stopped playing.” – Pierre McGuire

That's important.

Because in the playoffs, losing focus for a few plays can be enough to tip the scales in a game. The pace is too intense, the margins are too slim.

Players like Josh Anderson live with these kinds of moments. It's part of their DNA. Slafkovsky, on the other hand, is still figuring out his own.

This isn't a criticism; it's a reality.

The most important thing now isn't what happened. It's what he'll take away from it.

Because moments like this can serve as a quick lesson. Understanding when to step up, but especially when not to. At this time of year, managing emotions becomes almost as important as execution on the ice.

The Habs need Slaf to be engaged, but above all, effective.

And sometimes, the best way to respond to an invitation like that isn't to drop the gloves.

It's to stay on the ice and hurt them in other ways, especially by scoring like he did in the first game.


In a nutshell

Another hat trick for Sidney Crosby.

Gritty is up to his old tricks again.

Impressive.

A special guest.

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