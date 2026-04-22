MLB in Brief: Pushing Shohei Ohtani to the Limit | Impressive Stats for Charles Davalan

Wear down Shohei Ohtani

That was John Schneider's goal (who intentionally walked the Japanese player repeatedly) in Game 3 of the World Series. He walked to first base nine times before taking the mound in Game 4.

Dave Roberts always wondered if part of the Blue Jays' strategy for intentionally walking Shohei Ohtani during the 18-inning Game 3 was to wear him out before his Game 4 start. So he asked John Schneider — and the answer offers an illuminating look into World Series strategy. pic.twitter.com/RkihChJdN5 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 22, 2026

Impressive stats for Charles Davalan

Excellent start to the season for the Quebec native.

Charles Davalan, the @Dodgers‘ No. 8 prospect, belts his third homer of the season to bump his @greatlakesloons OPS to .968. pic.twitter.com/iGrQAo4ujd — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 21, 2026

When will Toronto get a new closer?

It's becoming a hot topic.

Any closer decision won't be as dire and final as it feels, either. If the #BlueJays give Hoffman a reset in lower-leverage situations, he'll still have every opportunity in the world to be closing games again soon. Their best bullpen (by far) is still with a healthy Hoffman in the 9th. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 22, 2026

In general, the closer role is becoming less and less defined.

Are traditional closers becoming extinct? https://t.co/V7Tg1YnACa — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) April 22, 2026

Weird story

How badly is Jackson Holliday healing?

Jackson Holliday's hamate injury timeline: Feb. 6 — Fractures hamate bone in right hand on a swing during live BP

Feb. 11 — Team announces injury, says he'll miss opening day

Feb. 12 — Undergoes surgery to remove hook of hamate bone, the typical procedure for that type of… — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) April 22, 2026

A new alternate jersey for the Yankees?

They're set to debut in 2026.

Yankees players recently pitched the idea of wearing alternate road jerseys for the first time in franchise history to team executives, league sources tell @TheAthletic. The jerseys look a lot like these. READ: https://t.co/wkhA1WHpAZ pic.twitter.com/1vjOprRatV — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) April 22, 2026

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