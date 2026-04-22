MLB in Brief: Pushing Shohei Ohtani to the Limit | Impressive Stats for Charles Davalan

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Pushing Shohei Ohtani to the Limit | Impressive Stats for Charles Davalan
Credit: Sportsnet

Wear down Shohei Ohtani

That was John Schneider's goal (who intentionally walked the Japanese player repeatedly) in Game 3 of the World Series. He walked to first base nine times before taking the mound in Game 4.

Impressive stats for Charles Davalan

Excellent start to the season for the Quebec native.

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Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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