Martin St-Louis comes to Kirby Dach’s defense

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Martin St-Louis comes to Kirby Dach’s defense
Credit: YouTube / CH

Kirby Dach must not be feeling well this morning.

The Canadiens lost, and he played a part in the defeat. Let's be honest: his lackluster play in overtime didn't exactly impress the crowd.

Throughout the game, he was also relatively invisible. It wasn't as bad as in the first game, but it's still an unacceptable performance.

We can all agree that it didn't go over well with the public. Dach even deactivated his Instagram account, which isn't exactly the sign of a guy who's been showered with praise from the fans.

But Martin St-Louis didn't want to pile on.

This morning, while speaking to the media, the Canadiens' coach decided to defend his player. He said that the overtime sequence was just one play in the entire game.

He believes that #77 brings a physical presence and has been aggressive since returning to the lineup.

In my view, saying that is the right thing to do.

I'm not saying this because Dach deserves to have St-Louis protect him. I'm saying this because the Canadiens can't afford to have headlines like “Martin St-Louis takes a shot at Kirby Dach” making the rounds.

But in reality, I can't believe the coach agrees with his own words. It's clear that MSL has made his point, and that in the next game, Dach won't be in the lineup.

Am I saying “it's clear” to convince myself more than anything else? We'll see.


Quick thoughts

– Absolutely.

– 12?

– Reinforcements in Laval.

– Stay tuned.

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