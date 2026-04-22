Lucas Giolito has agreed to terms with the Padres

Lucas Giolito has finally landed a job.

The starting pitcher and the San Diego Padres have agreed to the terms of a one-year contract, with a mutual option for a second year. He will earn $3 million prorated, which amounts to approximately $2.5 million in actual cash. He could earn an additional $5 million in performance bonuses.

It's a $3 million deal for Lucas Giolito with the Padres that is prorated since we're one month into the season already, per @JonHeyman https://t.co/v9Q8jopzvH — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 22, 2026

Rumors had been circulating since this morning.

The Padres pulled off a great move. After all, the wait meant he signed for well below his current value, and the San Diego club is going to get their money's worth.

With the club's sale process in full swing, the value for money on this signing is excellent for the owners. Adding a big contract wasn't an option, so a deal like this just makes sense.

And on the field, it's also a good move. The Padres are tied with the Dodgers in the standings, and when Giolito is game-ready (we should see him in the Majors within three weeks), he could make the difference.

In 2025, the pitcher performed well in Boston. Over 145 innings pitched, he maintained a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts. He also posted a 2.1 WAR, making him a valuable asset for any team.

This pairing is perfect on paper. I imagine other teams are kicking themselves for letting him slip away…

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