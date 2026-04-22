Louis Varland made his first career save against Jeff Hoffman

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Louis Varland made his first career save against Jeff Hoffman
Credit: The Score

Last night, the Blue Jays won in Anaheim. That means the team is on a three-game winning streak and has finally won a series. It's a step in the right direction.

But did everything go smoothly? No.

Jeff Hoffman came into the game in the ninth inning to close it out. The score was 4-1 in their favor… and he retired only one batter before giving way to Louis Varland.

Hoffman loaded the bases and allowed a run to score. Varland came in with the bases loaded and needed just one pitch to force the Angels to end the game via a double play.

The result? The Blue Jays won thanks to Varland, who earned his very first save in the majors. But without him, it could have been much worse.

Will John Schneider stop trusting Jeff Hoffman at some point? Who knows.

Otherwise, Patrick Corbin had a solid outing. Over five innings, the veteran allowed just one run and kept his team in the game.

With Trey Yesavage on his way back, the veteran has put pressure on Eric Lauer (who will pitch tonight) for a spot in the team's rotation.

Eloy Jimenez, who reached base twice and is batting .381 since his recall, drove in two runs. Lenyn Sosa also drove in two runs for the Blue Jays.

That made the difference.

PMLB
  • The Mets' 12th straight loss.
  • Shohei Ohtani: 53 consecutive games reaching base.
  • Zack Wheeler returns on Saturday. That will be a boost for the Phillies, who have lost seven in a row.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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