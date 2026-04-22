Louis Varland made his first career save against Jeff Hoffman

Last night, the Blue Jays won in Anaheim. That means the team is on a three-game winning streak and has finally won a series. It's a step in the right direction.

But did everything go smoothly? No.

Jeff Hoffman came into the game in the ninth inning to close it out. The score was 4-1 in their favor… and he retired only one batter before giving way to Louis Varland.

Hoffman loaded the bases and allowed a run to score. Varland came in with the bases loaded and needed just one pitch to force the Angels to end the game via a double play.

The @BlueJays turn the double play to close out a win! pic.twitter.com/3liE8baqD8 — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2026

The result? The Blue Jays won thanks to Varland, who earned his very first save in the majors. But without him, it could have been much worse.

Will John Schneider stop trusting Jeff Hoffman at some point? Who knows.

Otherwise, Patrick Corbin had a solid outing. Over five innings, the veteran allowed just one run and kept his team in the game.

With Trey Yesavage on his way back, the veteran has put pressure on Eric Lauer (who will pitch tonight) for a spot in the team's rotation.

He only got up to 64 pitches because he was pulled at 33 pitches in the third and Schneider wished Yesavage had thrown 10 more. Figures he'll be good for 80 next time and now “it's just determining if we want those 80 here or you want him to go one more.” — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) April 21, 2026

Eloy Jimenez, who reached base twice and is batting .381 since his recall, drove in two runs. Lenyn Sosa also drove in two runs for the Blue Jays.

That made the difference.

PMLB

The Mets' 12th straight loss.

Things you can get in a dozen:

– Eggs–

Roses–

Mets losses pic.twitter.com/qACxaxYOn4 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 22, 2026

Shohei Ohtani: 53 consecutive games reaching base.

For Shohei Ohtani, that's 53 consecutive games reaching base, tying Shawn Green for the L.A. Dodgers record. Franchise record: 58, Duke Snider of the 1954 Brooklyn Dodgers. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) April 22, 2026

Zack Wheeler returns on Saturday. That will be a boost for the Phillies, who have lost seven in a row.

Zack Wheeler will return in Atlanta on Saturday. Painter will start Friday, then Wheeler, then Nola on Sunday. — Charlotte Varnes (@charlottevarnes) April 21, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.