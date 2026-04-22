Let’s wait before comparing Michael Hage and Porter Martone

Michael Hage is one of the National Hockey League's top prospects.

He's seen as a player who could play a key role in the NHL in a few years. He's talented, and we've seen that since he was drafted in 2024.

And just because he's staying in the NCAA for another year doesn't take anything away from his potential.

That said, some people are drawing comparisons between Hage and Porter Martone based on the impact Martone has had in Philadelphia since his arrival in the NHL, and on one hand, that makes sense.

The two played alongside each other at the World Junior Championship, and Hage really seemed to be ahead in his development. He's older and also had a better season than Martone in the NCAA.

This leads Dany Dubé (98.5 FM), in particular, to believe that Hage will have an immediate impact, given that Martone recorded 12 points (including six goals) in his first 11 games in the National League, including the playoffs.

Dany's comment | “Michael Hage is going to make an impact very quickly” -Dany Dubé https://t.co/OWgzZZhtDz — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) April 22, 2026

But… I feel like saying this: let's wait before comparing these two players.

Because, in reality, they're not the same.

Porter Martone is bigger, taller, and stronger. His 6'3”, 210-pound frame is already built for the NHL, and that's what allows him, in particular, to stand out so quickly with the Flyers.

And the big difference, in my view… is that Martone is entering the NHL knowing his position. Hage played center and wing last season, and it's unclear where he'll play when he makes the jump to the pros.

Martone, on the other hand, spent the entire season as a winger, and that's the role he'll fill in the pros for several years. There aren't as many questions on that front, compared to Hage…

I'm not saying that one is worse than the other. Nor am I saying that Michael Hage won't have a great and long career in the National Hockey League.

But to compare them based on their performances at the World Junior Championship isn't fair. Because we know how much we shouldn't rely solely on that tournament to reach a clear, definitive conclusion.

Does the name Ryan Poehling ring a bell?…

Quick Q&A

– Yes.

Did Kirby Dach dig his own grave with the Habs last night? pic.twitter.com/bwyAysnJPQ — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 22, 2026

– Come on!

First practice of the playoffs

First practice of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/4OLloICPrE — xy – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) April 22, 2026

– What a great hockey player.

Matt Boldy this postseason: • 2 goals•

3 points•

2.32 expected goals (most in the NHL)

• 13 shots on goal (most in the NHL) 42-goal scorer, peppers goalies in the playoffs… is he a top-10 goal scorer in the world? pic.twitter.com/PXD1hoADGz — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) April 22, 2026

– Well done!