LCF: Trade alert between Ottawa and Toronto

The Ottawa Redblacks are continuing their roster overhaul by acquiring the rights to defensive lineman Luiji Vilain in a trade with the Toronto Argonauts .

In return, Toronto receives a third-round pick (23rd overall) in the 2026 Canadian Football League draft, as well as a conditional third-round pick in 2027—which could become a second-round pick if Vilain signs with Ottawa. The Redblacks also acquire a fourth-round pick (31st) in this trade.

A native of Ottawa, Luiji Vilain is a particularly intriguing prospect for the organization. After playing in the NCAA, notably at the University of Michigan and then Wake Forest, he carved out a spot in the NFL despite going undrafted in 2022.

He has played for the Minnesota Vikings, the Carolina Panthers, and the Dallas Cowboys, in addition to a stint with the Cleveland Browns. Although his experience in the NFL is limited, it demonstrates his potential and his ability to perform at a high level.

Head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie did not hide his enthusiasm, noting that Vilain is a perfect fit for the identity the team aims to build, while offering valuable flexibility as a domestic player.

This acquisition is part of a particularly active offseason for the Ottawa Redblacks. The team has made several additions, notably quarterback Jake Maier, running back Greg Bell, and several defensive reinforcements.

At the same time, the team has suffered some significant losses, including the departure of Dustin Crum to the Montreal Alouettes.

A necessary shift after a difficult season

The Ottawa Redblacks are coming off a challenging 2025 season, which ended with a 4-14 record, keeping them out of the playoffs for the fifth time in six years. The arrival of Ryan Dinwiddie as head coach signals a clear commitment to rebuilding.

With the first overall pick in the 2026 draft in hand, Ottawa has significant leverage to accelerate its rebuild. The potential addition of Luiji Vilain fits into this strategy, provided he signs with the team.

A decision that could pay off

If Luiji Vilain decides to continue his career in the Canadian Football League, the Ottawa Redblacks could acquire a game-changer capable of transforming their defensive line.

As training camp and the start of the 2026 season approach, this move could well mark one of the first steps toward a return to competitiveness for the Ottawa franchise.

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