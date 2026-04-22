Lane Hutson has signed a new partnership with Genesis

Lane Hutson has had a strong playoff run so far and continues to make headlines—even off the ice.

The young Canadiens defenseman has just partnered with Genesis, according to Le Guide de l'auto. A partnership that may seem ordinary at first glance, but which speaks volumes about the standing he has already achieved.

Because deals like this aren't handed out to just anyone. Especially since this marks the brand's first collaboration with an active NHL player.

Brands want strong faces, players who attract attention and already have a certain media presence. In Hutson's case, we're talking about a defenseman who has quickly established himself as one of his team's best players, despite his young age.

And it goes beyond the ice.

It's significant to see him associated with a brand like Genesis. It confirms that he's already seen as a sure bet, not just an interesting young prospect. He's one of those players who's quickly recognized, by both fans and companies alike.

In a market like Montreal, where every detail is magnified, achieving that status so quickly is far from ordinary. Hutson is already established as a key player, and now that's starting to show up elsewhere, both in marketing and in the media.

The automaker draws a parallel with his playing style.

“Just like Hutson's game, Genesis vehicles are designed with purpose, combining athletic capabilities and elegant design, while offering a seamless and effortless ownership experience that allows him to stay focused on the game.” – Official press release

This partnership simply seals the deal.

We also see it in lighter-hearted content, like this ad with Billet.ca. A different, less serious tone that shows a different side of the player.

And the bloopers from this ad really drive that home.

We see Hutson and Demidov being more natural, more spontaneous, stepping a bit outside their usual comfort zone, and it feels good.

It brings the players closer to the fans, and in Montreal, we love that.

In a nutshell

– Listen to this.

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 103 https://t.co/GGIncwTLl6 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 23, 2026

– A first in 8 years.

Trevor Zegras ignited the @NHLFlyers offense with the first #StanleyCup Playoffs goal scored by the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in exactly eight years. #NHLStats. Watch now in (@NHL_On_TNT), (@Sportsnet, @TVASports), : https://t.co/dT34F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/o0J2qnpHPI — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 23, 2026

– A first for Brady Martin.