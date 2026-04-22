Jakub Dobes shares his message: “Everyone needs to do better”

The Canadiens lost yesterday in Florida.

As I mentioned, it wasn't all perfect. The Canadiens' lack of experience was particularly evident, and the veteran-led Lightning found a way to win in overtime.

The series is now tied 1-1.

It's not a disaster, obviously. But the fact remains that the guys need to be aware of what needs to be fixed so they can improve moving forward.

And for that, the Habs can count on Jakub Dobes.

After yesterday's game, the Canadiens' goaltender (who is among the players who really have little to blame themselves for since Sunday) was clear in his message.

He said that everyone on the team needs to step up. He also said he's excited about the chance to prove it in front of the Canadiens' home fans.

Let's go back home. Series tied 1-1 Let's go back home. The series is tied 1-1#gohabsgo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/Jw0qd0cMdF — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 22, 2026

We agree: the goalie is right. The Canadiens need to perform better on the ice, especially five-on-five.

Nick Suzuki's line, which didn't dominate in 2025 during the first round against the Capitals, is in the same spot in 2026. The captain can't make an impact unless he's on the power play—and he knows it.

The Canadiens head home with a 1-1 split. Mission accomplished, in a way. But the captain doesn't feel that way. Nick Suzuki and his linemates have been outscored 3-0 at 5v5. At home, Martin St. Louis will have the power to help change that.https://t.co/lETfj84735 — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 22, 2026

The guys who bring the physicality did what they had to do to help the team… but everyone has things to fix after a loss in a hockey game. Especially in the playoffs.

That's the mindset a team needs if it wants to take it to the next level.

In a nutshell

– More on Gavin McKenna.

Latest on Gavin McKenna's criminal charges:https://t.co/LCZjXjjdSg — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) April 22, 2026

– Well done.

I'm hosting 8 Mammoth fans in my suite on Friday for our first-ever home playoff game… Who should go and why? — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) April 22, 2026

– It's been four years already.

It was four years ago today that Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur died at age 70 after battling lung cancer. Here's a column I wrote following his death on the impact he had on Chantal Machabée @ChantalMachabee, the #Habs vice president of hockey communications: https://t.co/2E6BG0KiLh — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 22, 2026

– I agree.

Perry's two goals against the Habs in less than a month: Lane Hutson Alexandre Carrier, hit in the upper body AWESOME. Big guy. pic.twitter.com/PnTdG6OFlt — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 21, 2026

– Unbelievable.