Jakub Dobes shares his message: “Everyone needs to do better”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jakub Dobes shares his message: “Everyone needs to do better”
Credit: YouTube / CH

The Canadiens lost yesterday in Florida.

As I mentioned, it wasn't all perfect. The Canadiens' lack of experience was particularly evident, and the veteran-led Lightning found a way to win in overtime.

The series is now tied 1-1.

It's not a disaster, obviously. But the fact remains that the guys need to be aware of what needs to be fixed so they can improve moving forward.

And for that, the Habs can count on Jakub Dobes.

After yesterday's game, the Canadiens' goaltender (who is among the players who really have little to blame themselves for since Sunday) was clear in his message.

He said that everyone on the team needs to step up. He also said he's excited about the chance to prove it in front of the Canadiens' home fans.

We agree: the goalie is right. The Canadiens need to perform better on the ice, especially five-on-five.

Nick Suzuki's line, which didn't dominate in 2025 during the first round against the Capitals, is in the same spot in 2026. The captain can't make an impact unless he's on the power play—and he knows it.

The guys who bring the physicality did what they had to do to help the team… but everyone has things to fix after a loss in a hockey game. Especially in the playoffs.

That's the mindset a team needs if it wants to take it to the next level.


In a nutshell

– More on Gavin McKenna.

– Well done.

– It's been four years already.

– I agree.

– Unbelievable.

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