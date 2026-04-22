George Pickens will need to step up his game with the Cowboys

With the 2026 NFL Draft just around the corner, the mood in Texas is tense.

As fans gear up for the first round, Stephen Jones dropped a bombshell on Wednesday: the Dallas Cowboys will not be negotiating a long-term contract with star wide receiver George Pickens at this time. The organization wants him to play the upcoming season under the franchise tag.

This decision presents Pickens with a major financial choice. To participate in spring training, which begins next week, he must accept the franchise tag, which guarantees him a salary of $27.3 million. However, uncertainty looms: management doesn't know if its star will show up at the team's facility without the security of a multi-year deal.

Stephen Jones justifies this caution by citing the team's complex salary structure and the fact that Pickens, despite his stellar performance last year, is still considered a newcomer to the Dallas system.

The shadow of Micah Parsons looms over negotiations

One factor, however, complicates the discussions: Pickens' agent, David Mulugheta. He is the same man who represented Micah Parsons during his dramatic departure to the Green Bay Packers last year. Memories of the contentious negotiations with Parsons—which led to a complete stalemate despite a record offer from Jerry Jones—still haunt the team's offices.

While current talks are described as “cordial,” history suggests that Mulugheta won't hesitate to play hardball if his demands aren't met. Pickens, however, is coming off a historic season with career highs of 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns.

The Pickens situation will be one of the major storylines to watch alongside draft coverage, starting Thursday night on RDS. Will the Cowboys manage to keep their primary offensive weapon without creating a distraction in the locker room, or will they relive the Parsons nightmare? The outcome is approaching.

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