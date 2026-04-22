Elliotte Friedman sees an opportunity for Brendan Gallagher

This isn't a new issue for the Canadiens. Since the start of the series—and even before it began—many have been wondering whether Brendan Gallagher should have a spot in the lineup.

But let's just say the discussion has just reached a whole new level.

Because the last game left its mark. The Habs were in control, had a real chance to head home with a solid 2-0 series lead… and then everything fell apart.

A one-sided overtime, no shots generated, and above all, a sequence involving Kirby Dach that's still being talked about. He doesn't reach the red line, resulting in a clearing interference, and a few seconds later, the puck is in the back of the net.

It's not just a mistake. It's the kind of detail that sticks with you in the playoffs.

And inevitably, it reopens a debate that already existed, but which suddenly becomes much more concrete.

Elliott Friedman added another layer to this on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

“There's a real possibility that Brendan Gallagher gets into the lineup now that they're back at home.” – Elliotte Friedman

“There's a real possibility that Brendan Gallagher gets in now that they're back at home.” In the latest 32 Thoughts, @FriedgeHNIC and @sportsnetkyle discuss whether the Habs will dress Gallagher on home ice, and more! : https://t.co/zfveaUtXfT Presented by @ToyotaCanada pic.twitter.com/Qp3EksD276 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2026

When an insider of that caliber says something like that, it's never for nothing.

Gally isn't the 30-goal guy anymore, that's for sure. But in the playoffs, that's not always what matters. His contribution lies elsewhere: constant pressure, intensity, physical play, presence in front of the net. He brings a chaos that can unsettle an opposing team… especially in a tight game.

And after an overtime period where the Habs were completely shut down, this type of player becomes hard to ignore.

Personally, if a decision has to be made, I'd make the switch. Yes, it's blunt, but I'd go with Gallagher over Dach. Not to punish Dach in the long run, but because right now, the playoffs demand something else. Less finesse, more impact.

The context helps, too. Back at home, with the latest lineup change, Martin St-Louis can better manage his matchups and give him a specific role. He doesn't need to be dominant. Just that he plays like Gallagher.

The real question now isn't whether the debate exists.

It's whether the Habs are ready to act on it.

In a nutshell

– Poor Crosby.

Seems like Flyers fans are ready for Game 3 vs. Crosby and the Penguins pic.twitter.com/2VQXObmupE — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 22, 2026

– It's been a long time.

– Check this out.

– Read this.