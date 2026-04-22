Cole Caufield has had three shots on goal in two games since the start of the playoffs: That’s not enough

Cole Caufield had a stellar season.

The Canadiens' diminutive sniper finished the season with an impressive 51 goals, good for second place among the NHL's top scorers.

Scoring 50 goals in a single season isn't something everyone can do. It really takes talent to reach that milestone…

FIRST COLE CAUFIELD SCORES 50 GOALS AND NOW JURAJ SLAFKOSKY SCORES 30!!!! HABS TAKE THE LEAD LATE pic.twitter.com/3Ts0Dm8PrW — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 10, 2026

But let's forget about the 50-goal mark for now.

Because in the playoffs… we don't really care about what was accomplished during the regular season. Caufield's 51 goals during the regular season won't help the Canadiens beat the Lightning in the first round of the playoffs, after all.

And maybe someone should tell Cole…

As Gilbert Delorme would say, “I'm sorry, but he (Caufield) has to be better.”

Since the start of the series against the Lightning, Cole has taken six shots on Andrei Vasilevskiy's net. Three of his shots hit the target, two of them missed the net… and the last one was blocked.

In two games, Caufield has only three shots on the opposing net… and that's not enough.

It's not enough because he's recognized as the Montreal Canadiens' pure goal-scorer. And he'll need to take advantage of the team's return to Montreal to deliver two big performances at the Bell Centre.

HERE ARE THE GILBERTS, APRIL 22 EDITION Player of the Game: Josh Anderson

He played really well, man! : Jake Evans and Phillip Danault

I'm disappointed—he needs to do better: Cole Caufield#gilberts

pic.twitter.com/tTVZpZa8Fr — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 22, 2026

Let's not hit the panic button too soon.

The series is still young… and Cole Caufield still has time to step up. But he'll have to do it if he wants to help his team advance to the next round of the playoffs.

The best players have to be at their best when it counts. And Cole is one of the players who needs to understand that…

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

As part of the end-of-season press conference, Lions president Alex Cousineau confirmed that GM/head coach Ron Choules and assistant coach Luc-Olivier Blain would be back next season.

Choules signed a two-year contract extension following the Kelly Cup championship in 2025. — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) April 22, 2026

– Well done, El Capitaine!

Staying put

Captain pic.twitter.com/bV7TTwNF9L — xy – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) April 22, 2026

– Hehe.

Corey Perry is a few brain cells short pic.twitter.com/ltRUHfkfRE — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 22, 2026

– Canada lost today.