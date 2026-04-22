Canucks GM: A Vancouver reporter suggests Marc Bergevin

Some National League teams are still looking for a general manager right now.

Among them?

The Vancouver Canucks, who recently let Patrik Alvin go. Vancouver wants to get back on track, and the Canucks' management felt that a change was needed to make that happen.

There aren't a ton of names being mentioned in Vancouver right now.

But indirectly, one might think of Marc Bergevin, who is trying to land a general manager position in the NHL. He's long been talked about as the next in line… but he hasn't had another chance to prove himself since leaving Montreal.

That said, in the eyes of Ben Kuzma, a Vancouver-based reporter for The Province, Bergevin has what it takes to be an ideal candidate for the Canucks.

He has experience in a high-pressure market like Montreal, he's already led a team to the Stanley Cup Final… and he knows how to make big trades. These points are highlighted in Kuzma's article:

Canucks: Marc Bergevin brings experience, roster expertise, humor to GM bid https://t.co/C8703kBlwY pic.twitter.com/6VvbV6hZ9y — Province Sports (@provincesports) April 22, 2026

The Devils hired Sunny Mehta as GM last week. In Nashville, all signs point to Tom Fitzgerald taking the reins following his departure from New Jersey.

And in Toronto, there are four popular names: Scott White, Ryan Martin, Evan Gold… and John Chayka.

Vancouver might be the only opportunity for Bergevin right now…

Elliotte Friedman: Re Maple Leafs management search: The rumor seems to be that they're down to three for that position, and it's either Scott White, Ryan Martin, John Chayka, or White, Martin, Evan Gold – 32 Thoughts (4/22) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 22, 2026

It will be interesting to see how things play out.

That said, I get the impression that Bergevin is actually quite happy where he is right now. His team (the Sabres) has had a great season, and Bergevin has the opportunity to work alongside Jarmo Kekkelainen, who is one of the top GMs in the NHL.

Sure, Bergevin would probably love to come back as a general manager, but hey.

At least he's not in a shitty situation right now.

Quick thoughts

– What do you think?

No issue with Dach coming out for Veleno. And no issue with keeping Bolduc in and continuing to bench Gallagher. — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) April 22, 2026

– Good question.

Will Porter Martone make more history tonight? He could become the first NHL player ever to score the game-winning goal in each of his first three career playoff games. Watch Penguins vs. @NHLFlyers Wednesday on @NHL_On_TNT, @Sportsnet, @TVASports pic.twitter.com/8nu8eLloos — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 22, 2026

– Oh.

Nice move in San Diego. https://t.co/lgvIUImact — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 22, 2026

– That would be nice.