A lack of experience sank the Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher, on the other hand, has it

In the playoffs, experience is key.

Dave Roberts, manager of a modern dynasty (the Los Angeles Dodgers), recently explained why he brought veteran Miguel Rojas into the lineup for the last two games of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays: experience.

Without him, the Dodgers wouldn't have beaten the Blue Jays. And that's true even though the veteran has slowed down.

Will Martin St-Louis take a cue from the Dodgers' manager and bring Brendan Gallagher (who didn't make the lineup for the first playoff game but has always been an option) into his lineup for Friday's home game? Maybe.

I say Gallagher, but at worst, it could be Joe Veleno. As long as Kirby Dach (who should never have played yesterday, as we've been writing for weeks and as we'll discuss later this morning) is out of the lineup…

Kirby Dach likely cost himself his spot in the lineup. That's simply unacceptable in the playoffs; you need to pay the price and get to the red line. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 22, 2026

Because let's face it: yesterday, it was a lack of experience that hurt the Canadiens.

The guys didn't play badly, but there were several things that stood out to us and made it clear that it wasn't easy for some of them.

1. The first line struggled again at five-on-five. Cole Caufield, in particular, was invisible in Game 2. Nick Suzuki wasn't the most visible either.

However, we have no complaints when they had an extra man.

2. Juraj Slafkovsky lost all momentum after his fight. I didn't dislike seeing him show courage in the fight, though, even if everyone held their breath and his defensive technique needs work.

And what about his turnover on Nikita Kucherov's tying goal?

A baddddd turnover by Slafkovsky in the D-zone leads to Kucherov getting his first playoff goal since 2023 Tampa ties it 2-2 late in the third period pic.twitter.com/0pKY8DY8cb — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) April 22, 2026

3. Arber Xhekaj taking a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct before the start of the second period—that's not what you need in the playoffs.

If he's going to get penalized, it has to hurt the Lightning—as he's capable of doing and as he often did yesterday.

4. In overtime, the Habs played not to lose instead of trying to win. The visiting team didn't get a single shot on goal after three periods, and Tampa Bay fired nine shots at Jakub Dobes.

And of course, Kirby Dach's sequence of plays (a pointless denied clearance + lack of effort on the game-winning goal) also allowed the Lightning to get back on track.

THIS SERIES IS TIED J.J. Moser wins Game 2 for the Lightning with the Subway Canada OT winner! pic.twitter.com/3AV8HF4Pa6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2026

We're not saying everything should be thrown out. That said, it's clear that a lack of experience (which can't be bought) made the difference yesterday. Without overhauling the entire system, adjustments will be necessary.

This applies both to the style of play and to Kirby Dach's ice time, which should be zero seconds on Friday night.

overtime

If the Canadiens want to look on the bright side (because there are positives, including how the team didn't let themselves get overpowered physically thanks to veteran Josh Anderson), they're leaving Florida without trailing 2-0.

Next up is a best-of-five series with more games in front of the passionate fans at the Bell Centre than in front of the Lightning's fans (who sing along when a rock classic plays in the arena—and that's about it).

The Canadiens won't be practicing today (travel day), but Martin St-Louis will still take the time to speak with the media around 9:45 a.m. this morning.

Tomorrow, the team will practice in Brossard. And today, the guys will be able to tend to their minor injuries.