A Franco-Ontarian selected in the first round of the NFL draft?

Akheem Mesidor's story reads like a Hollywood script written on the football fields of the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

The player who was already nicknamed “The Beast” at the age of eight is now tipped to become one of the few Canadians selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Experts now project the Miami Hurricanes defensive end to be picked between the 20th and 32nd overall picks.

Mesidor, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound behemoth, proved his worth during his final NCAA season. Despite foot injuries that slowed his progress in 2022 and 2023, he came back strong this fall with an impressive record of 12 sacks and four forced fumbles. His performance in the national championship cemented his status as an elite prospect.

For his longtime mentor, Victor Tedondo, founder of the Gridiron Academy, Akheem's success comes as no surprise. He recalls a resilient young boy who, even during a crushing defeat with the North Gloucester Giants, refused to stay down. It is this strength of character, combined with superior football intelligence, that is now attracting teams like the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions, and the San Francisco 49ers.

A Community Impact Beyond the Line of Scrimmage

Behind the warrior on the field lies a “gentle giant.” Victor Tedondo notes that Mesidor embodies deep human values, inherited from his mother. When he returns to Ottawa, his priority isn't the spotlight, but rather supporting local young athletes. His age (25) and medical history give some scouts pause, but his social involvement and maturity make him a valuable asset for any franchise.

This year's draft also highlights the depth of Ottawa's French-speaking talent pool. In addition to Mesidor, René King Konga, a former Louisville Cardinals player, is also on the radar of scouts, particularly those from the Kansas City Chiefs. They follow in the footsteps of pioneers like Eli Ankou and Jesse Luketa, proving that Eastern Ontario has become a true breeding ground for professional football.

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