VIDEO: Yanni Gourde teases Arber Xhekaj in the middle of a scrum

Tonight, the Canadiens are in Tampa Bay for Game 2 of their series against the Lightning. And so far, things are really heating up.

Josh Anderson hits like a train… and Scott Sabourin is working hard to invite him to a dance.

And midway through the first period, things took it to another level. The players on the ice found themselves in the middle of a scuffle after a whistle… and things got heated between Arber Xhekaj and Yanni Gourde.

Xhekaj and Gourde were not on my bingo card for tonight pic.twitter.com/F9MLZot4P6 — HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 21, 2026

Except that after the scuffle, as Xhekaj was heading to the penalty box, Gourde went overboard… and he outright decided to mock the Habs defenseman.

He taunted him by shouting “tough guy” in a sarcastic tone.

Yanni Gourde was taunting Arber Xhekaj after a scrum pic.twitter.com/QHwu2JsCF6 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 21, 2026

And clearly, you can tell that the two players in question don't like each other very much. Both ended up in the penalty box… and Xhekaj took the time to signal to Gourde that he was going to get his revenge.

Nothing less.

Yanni Gourde mocks Arber Xhekaj, who makes it clear to him in the penalty box that he's not done with him yet. pic.twitter.com/1h0XTbiCbB — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 21, 2026

We know that Gourde is a player who likes to provoke and disrupt. And in fact, that's exactly what he was able to do by taunting Xhekaj.

Even though, in reality, the weight classes are pretty uneven, hehe.

We were expecting a physical match between the two clubs tonight, and so far, that's exactly what we're getting. Let's see how this all plays out.

In a nutshell

– Makes sense.

“We didn't plan on racking up more than 100 points” – Kent Hughes pic.twitter.com/YblxVn4n6s — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 21, 2026

– Will they pull it off?

Playoffs | The Oilers are looking for a second home win against the Ducks https://t.co/DwbwZsdEuV — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) April 21, 2026

– Good news.