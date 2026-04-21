VIDEO: Yanni Gourde teases Arber Xhekaj in the middle of a scrum

Félix Forget
VIDEO: Yanni Gourde teases Arber Xhekaj in the middle of a scrum
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Tonight, the Canadiens are in Tampa Bay for Game 2 of their series against the Lightning. And so far, things are really heating up.

Josh Anderson hits like a train… and Scott Sabourin is working hard to invite him to a dance.

And midway through the first period, things took it to another level. The players on the ice found themselves in the middle of a scuffle after a whistle… and things got heated between Arber Xhekaj and Yanni Gourde.

Except that after the scuffle, as Xhekaj was heading to the penalty box, Gourde went overboard… and he outright decided to mock the Habs defenseman.

He taunted him by shouting “tough guy” in a sarcastic tone.

And clearly, you can tell that the two players in question don't like each other very much. Both ended up in the penalty box… and Xhekaj took the time to signal to Gourde that he was going to get his revenge.

Nothing less.

We know that Gourde is a player who likes to provoke and disrupt. And in fact, that's exactly what he was able to do by taunting Xhekaj.

Even though, in reality, the weight classes are pretty uneven, hehe.

We were expecting a physical match between the two clubs tonight, and so far, that's exactly what we're getting. Let's see how this all plays out.


In a nutshell

– Makes sense.

– Will they pull it off?

– Good news.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!