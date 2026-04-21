Victor Hedman vs. the Canadiens: Jon Cooper pulls out the tape

The Lightning's defense isn't exactly stellar right now. Let's just put it that way.

The best defensive player has to be the goalie. And as we mentioned this morning, Andrei Vasilevskiy hasn't been able to get the job done in the playoffs for the past few years.

That means home-ice advantage is worth what it's worth for Tampa Bay. For years, the goalie (who wasn't at practice yesterday) has struggled to win at home in the playoffs.

2026: 0-1 (so far)

2025: 0-3

2024: 1-2

2023: 0-3

Since the Lightning also lost their last two home games in the 2022 playoffs (in the final against Colorado), this means the Canadiens actually have a chance to win tonight.

Especially since Charle-Édouard D'Astous will have to sit out…

Jon Cooper confirms that Declan Carlile (Carlie) will replace Charle-Édouard D'Astous (Charlie) on the Lightning's blue line tonight #Bolts #CH — Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) April 21, 2026

What would help the Lightning is if captain Victor Hedman could return to the lineup. But right now, according to Jon Cooper, that's not in the plans.

The defenseman skated alone, and the coach said he was “doubtful” about his availability for the series against the Canadiens.

Jon Cooper says Hedman's return is “on the doubtful side for this series.” https://t.co/nVSdnM1fNl — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 21, 2026

Translation? He won't play in tonight's game. Because let's face it: Jon Cooper isn't going to open up his lineup if he thinks his veteran might return later…

The coach is playing it safe so we don't really know what he's thinking. It makes sense.

Note: I'm not saying the coach is lying or that it's certain we'll see Hedman again. What I'm saying is that we shouldn't be surprised if Hedman “beats” his coach's vague prognosis.

The same questions apply to Noah Dobson, who is currently in Tampa Bay with the Canadiens. If the series goes the distance, will he be an option for Martin St-Louis?

In a nutshell

– Speaking of the lineup.

Conor Geekie is working overtime this morning. Everything points to Scott Sabourin taking his place @TBLightning @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) April 21, 2026

– Tommy Bleyl: a name to watch in the QMJHL. [Ratings]

– Oh?

This could pay off big. https://t.co/Tu1PBXpv6L — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 21, 2026

– So they won't be drafting in Montreal, then?

Joining Kovalchuk in Shanghai, former NHL and KHL player Evgeny Artyukhin has been hired as the Dragons' new GM. He has spent the last few seasons as a European scout with the Vegas Golden Knights. https://t.co/3lH6e3VCGW — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) April 21, 2026

– Juraj Slafkovsky is being praised again.