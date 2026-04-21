Victor Hedman vs. the Canadiens: Jon Cooper pulls out the tape

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Victor Hedman vs. the Canadiens: Jon Cooper pulls out the tape
Credit: NHL.com

The Lightning's defense isn't exactly stellar right now. Let's just put it that way.

The best defensive player has to be the goalie. And as we mentioned this morning, Andrei Vasilevskiy hasn't been able to get the job done in the playoffs for the past few years.

That means home-ice advantage is worth what it's worth for Tampa Bay. For years, the goalie (who wasn't at practice yesterday) has struggled to win at home in the playoffs.

  • 2026: 0-1 (so far)
  • 2025: 0-3
  • 2024: 1-2
  • 2023: 0-3

Since the Lightning also lost their last two home games in the 2022 playoffs (in the final against Colorado), this means the Canadiens actually have a chance to win tonight.

Especially since Charle-Édouard D'Astous will have to sit out…

What would help the Lightning is if captain Victor Hedman could return to the lineup. But right now, according to Jon Cooper, that's not in the plans.

The defenseman skated alone, and the coach said he was “doubtful” about his availability for the series against the Canadiens.

Translation? He won't play in tonight's game. Because let's face it: Jon Cooper isn't going to open up his lineup if he thinks his veteran might return later…

The coach is playing it safe so we don't really know what he's thinking. It makes sense.

Note: I'm not saying the coach is lying or that it's certain we'll see Hedman again. What I'm saying is that we shouldn't be surprised if Hedman “beats” his coach's vague prognosis.

The same questions apply to Noah Dobson, who is currently in Tampa Bay with the Canadiens. If the series goes the distance, will he be an option for Martin St-Louis?


In a nutshell

– Speaking of the lineup.

– Tommy Bleyl: a name to watch in the QMJHL. [Ratings]

– Oh?

– So they won't be drafting in Montreal, then?

– Juraj Slafkovsky is being praised again.

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