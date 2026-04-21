Seven Quebecers have earned a spot among the CFL’s top prospects

The countdown has begun for the Canadian Football League teams.

With just a few days to go before the draft scheduled for April 28, the Central Scouting Bureau has unveiled its final ranking of the top 20 prospects. Unsurprisingly, the dominant defensive lineman for the Miami Hurricanes, Akheem Mesidor, retains his top spot for the third consecutive year.

However, the Ottawa native presents a dilemma for CFL general managers. Tipped as a potential early pick in the NFL Draft (April 23–25), Mesidor could slip in the Canadian rankings, as teams fear losing him to the NFL. Behind him, Logan Taylor (Boston College) and Rene Konga (Louisville) round out a top three dominated by linemen.

Quebec talent shines: Rohan Jones and Dariel Djabome lead the way

The province of Quebec is magnificently represented in this top 20, with athletes shining in the NCAA. Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Rohan Jones makes the biggest jump, climbing to 6th place. He narrowly leads Rutgers linebacker Dariel Djabome, a native of Longueuil, who holds the 8th spot.

A highlight of this ranking is the sensational debut of Malick Meiga (17th), whose 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds dazzled recruiters. He joins other Montrealers such as Malcolm Bell (9th) and Nick Cenacle (15th). On the Quebec university circuit, Émeric Boutin of Laval University's Rouge et Or saves the RSEQ's honour. Moving up four spots, he ranks 16th, confirming his status as a must-have local prospect for the Alouettes or the Rouge et Noir.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.