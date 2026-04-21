Series in Brief: Connor McDavid Goes Pointless in Win

One series began and three were underway last night in the NHL.

Here are the results and highlights:

The 2026 #StanleyCup Playoffs went into overtime for the second night in a row, the @DallasStars evened their series, and the @EdmontonOilers won the final Game 1 of the First Round. #NHLStats: https://t.co/v9zwSqVgAY pic.twitter.com/GPVQQGfTPk — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 21, 2026

1. Connor McDavid goes pointless in a win

The Oilers' offense revolves around Connor McDavid, without a doubt.

But yesterday, he didn't have to produce. Edmonton won 4-3. During the regular season, the team didn't win any of the 14 games in which No. 97 failed to score a point.

Leon Draisaitl, who was back in the lineup, recorded two assists.

He recorded an assist on Kasperi Kapanen's game-winning goal late in the game.

A few minutes earlier, Jason Dickinson had tied the game.

With the Ducks leading 3-2, Mikael Granlund had a golden opportunity to really hurt the home team.

However, he shot straight at Connor Ingram.

Mikael Granlund had THE ENTIRE NET to shoot at in the dying seconds but shot it DIRECTLY at Connor Ingram's pad pic.twitter.com/K3Cg9Z3IH4 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 21, 2026

Speaking of Ingram, he won his first playoff game.

He stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced.

Edmonton leads the series 1-0.

The next game will be played on Wednesday at 10 p.m., again in Edmonton.

2. The Sens return to Ottawa down by two

The Senators certainly didn't want to lose a second straight game to the best team in the East.

They fought hard, forcing two overtime periods, but in the end, the Hurricanes were too strong. They won 3-2.

WHAT A GAME Jordan Martinook gives the Canes a 2-0 series lead with the Subway Canada OT winner! pic.twitter.com/2scaluSqob — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2026

While Linus Ullmark looked shaky at times in Game 1, you can't say he was bad in Game 2.

He made a string of big, spectacular saves.

Ully flashes the leather : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/UcfoJICqcA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2026

LINUS ULLMARK WANTS MORE HOCKEY pic.twitter.com/bt5vxoosMG — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 21, 2026

Brady Tkachuk, who came close to tying the series in overtime, once again gave the opponent a hard time.

He made Jackson Blake look bad on that play.

The series returns to Ottawa on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Carolina leads 2-0.

3. Flyers Shut Out Penguins

Things are looking grim for the Penguins.

They lost the first two games in Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the Flyers won 3-0. And for the second consecutive game, Porter Martone scored the game-winner.

A second goal in as many games for Porter Martone! The Flyers vs. Penguins matchup is airing on TVA Sports 2 pic.twitter.com/rWLD7GwA0A — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 21, 2026

So Stuart Skinner had to find a way to stop him.

He tripped him.

Stuart Skinner gets a piece of rookie Porter Martone pic.twitter.com/cNt5z0vjAD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2026

Philadelphia then dealt a major blow to the Penguins by scoring a shorthanded goal.

What a play by Owen Tippett.

The Flyers now lead the series 2-0.

They'll return home for Game 3 on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

4. The Stars get back in the series

In the first game of the Wild-Stars series, the Wild crushed the Stars.

It was only a matter of time, however, for Dallas, who won this time. Final score: 4-2.

On the insurance goal into an empty net, Quinn Hughes looked a little crazy.

QUINN HUGHES LET UP ON THE CLEARED PUCK BUT IT CURLED INTO THE NET OH NO pic.twitter.com/34CYqsBeTa — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 21, 2026

Midway through the third period, the Stars sent the arena into a frenzy.

It was the game-winner.

When it's the playoffs, get in the mix! pic.twitter.com/nEoSPOgutC — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 21, 2026

For the Wild, both goals were scored by Brock Faber.

What a solo effort by Brock Faber! pic.twitter.com/5YBXGuuHdU — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 21, 2026

Brock Faber with his second of the night gets the Wild within one pic.twitter.com/afrQZH2Ie5 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 21, 2026

The series is now tied 1-1.

Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in Minnesota.

Overtime

– The Sens came within a hair's breadth of winning.

AMADIO HIT THE POST OH MY!!!! pic.twitter.com/HfPvB8WT6N — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 21, 2026

– Edmonton scored its first two goals in one minute.

2 goals in 1 minute for the Oilers pic.twitter.com/s9O478WphW — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 21, 2026

– Troy Terry is the game's leading scorer.

– Four series will play their second game tonight.