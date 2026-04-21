Sean Avery isn’t betting on the Canadiens, Scott Sabourin will be keeping an eye on the Sheriff, and Slaf is ahead of Matthews

Who do you think will win the Stanley Cup?

P.K. Subban, for his part, has predicted that the Montreal Canadiens will go all the way in this year's NHL playoffs.

The club's former defenseman shared his prediction, and let's just say not everyone agrees with him. In fact, there's one guy in particular who doesn't agree with him…

That guy's name is Sean Avery.

Cigarette in hand, the former NHL troublemaker shared a post on social media in which he says P.K. is starting to lose his mind a bit.

Avery doesn't believe in the Canadiens… and he even sees the Montreal team falling in the first round against the Lightning. Check out the video below to get an idea of his comments:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator)

Classy, as they say. But hey, it's still Sean Avery… and we know that guy isn't exactly known for holding back.

In fact, we know he's always going to speak his mind, even if it makes him look a little dumb…

It's especially his reaction to Subban's comments that's a bit out there. You're entitled to disagree, but to go that far in your response… that's a bit tacky.

Scott Sabourin will be keeping an eye on the Sheriff

Scott Sabourin wasn't called upon by the Lightning in the first game of the series against the Habs. But the Bolts' enforcer will be in uniform tonight… and he'll have to keep an eye on Arber Xhekaj.

Why am I saying this?

Because the big forward really took a beating when the two teams faced off in Tampa Bay over the holidays. Arber knocked him out with a pretty brutal punch, and Sabourin had to sit out the entire month of January due to concussion issues.

I have a feeling Sabourin might be looking for revenge tonight…

Scott Sabourin will be in the Lightning lineup tonight vs. the Habs. Here is Sabourin getting knocked out by Arber Xhekaj back in December pic.twitter.com/rWZ07Hl9pk — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 21, 2026

The Lightning's decision is still a bit odd in a way.

Jon Cooper is putting Sabourin in the lineup in place of Conor Geekie, a talented 6'4” prospect who can contribute to the team's success. Sabourin, on the other hand, isn't known as a talented player. Far from it, in fact…

Maybe the Lightning's main goal for tonight's game will be to rattle the Canadiens. At least, that's what one might think seeing that Sabourin is going to play…

Juraj Slafkovsky leads Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews has played a total of 68 career games in the National Hockey League.

And the player known for his scoring skills has NEVER recorded a hat trick in the playoffs since the start of his NHL career.

That said, let's have a little fun.

Juraj Slafkovsky, meanwhile, played his… 6th playoff game in the National Hockey League last Sunday. And he scored his first career hat trick during the playoffs:

Slafkovsky already has more playoff hat tricks than Matthews.#gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/iHB6rCORTG — Habs Fanatics (@habsfanaticss) April 21, 2026

Obviously, we can all come to this conclusion: Juraj Slafkovsky is better than Auston Matthews.

Hehe.

No kidding (because yes, what I just said is a joke), it's crazy to see the impact Slaf has had on the Canadiens even at his young age. He has five goals in six games since the start of his playoff career, and that's far from ordinary.

Before he was drafted in 2022, people talked about him as a player capable of stepping up in big moments. We saw it at the Olympics in 2022, in 2026… and we're seeing it right now.

It remains to be seen whether he'll be able to keep up the momentum.

Quick Notes

– Note:

This tournament starts tomorrow. First game at noon #RDS vs. Slovakia All of Canada's games, plus the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals through May 2, will be broadcast on our channels Several prospects for the #NHLDraft2026 https://t.co/4ZqKsaLXmd — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) April 21, 2026

– He's right.

Martin St. Louis makes it clear that Ivan Demidov is not just an offensive player.#thesickpodcast@TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/De5zaUJxbi — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 21, 2026

– I'm with Slaf on this!

Young stars are shining bright in the Stanley Cup Playoffs Juraj Slafkovský or Porter Martone: who had the better goal? Goals of the Week | Presented by @KalTire pic.twitter.com/WAK6yjYK0s — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2026

– Yeah. It's going to be tough to come back in this series…