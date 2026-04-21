Quebec native Dariel Djabome has his sights set on the NFL

November 22, 2025, will remain etched in Dariel Djabome's memory.

In front of a hostile crowd of 102,000 spectators at Ohio Stadium, the Longueuil-born linebacker proved he had what it takes to be a great. Facing the powerhouse Ohio State Buckeyes, then ranked No. 1 in the United States, the captain of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights shone with his instinct and tenacity.

In the first quarter, as the national champions threatened to score from the one-yard line, Djabome made a pivotal play by recovering a fumble by running back Bo Jackson. Although Rutgers lost 42-9, the Quebec native finished the game with a career-high nine tackles, confirming his status as a top prospect. “Against the big teams, it always takes a little extra,” he said in an interview, emphasizing the importance of his rigorous preparation.

At 22, the player considered Quebec's top prospect for the CFL draft makes no secret of his ambitions: he's aiming for the NFL. Despite hitting a “wall” early in his college career, he refined the details of his game to become the true quarterback of Rutgers' defense.

Natural leadership geared toward the NFL Draft

In 2025, Djabome saw his responsibilities grow. As captain, he took on the role of calling the plays to direct his teammates on the field. While his raw statistics dipped slightly from his 105 tackles in 2024, his ability to handle pressure and organize the defensive unit caught the attention of professional scouts.

For this proud representative of the South Shore, the path to the NFL requires hard work, but he says he is ready to seize every opportunity, whether through the draft or an invitation to a rookie camp. His message is clear: he can compete with the elite.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.