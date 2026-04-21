Quarterback Will Grier is moving

Quarterback Will Grier is getting another chance with the Carolina Panthers , the team that originally drafted him in 2019.

Selected in the third round (100th overall), he now returns to an organization looking to strengthen its depth at a key position.

This signing is primarily aimed at bolstering the roster behind starting quarterback Bryce Young. Grier will, however, have to prove himself, as he will be in direct competition with Kenny Pickett, recently acquired to fill the void left by Andy Dalton.

During his first stint with the Carolina Panthers, Will Grier failed to establish himself. Used as a rookie, he started two games without throwing a single touchdown pass, while being intercepted four times. The team suffered two losses in those games.

Despite a promising college career and strong local ties—having grown up in the Charlotte area—Grier failed to turn this opportunity into a lasting role.

After leaving Carolina in 2020, Will Grier continued his career in various settings across the NFL. Notably, he served as a backup quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, playing in the shadow of Dak Prescott.

However, he hasn't played in an official game or thrown a pass in the league since 2019, raising questions about his game rhythm and his ability to return to a competitive level.

A chance to revive his career

This return therefore represents much more than just adding depth for the Carolina Panthers. For Will Grier, it is a concrete opportunity to relaunch his career in a familiar environment.

The competition for the backup quarterback spot looks wide open, and his performance in training camp could be decisive. In a league as demanding as the NFL, second chances are rare—and often make all the difference.

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