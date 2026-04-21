Mike Tomlin has found a new job

After nearly two decades calling the shots from the sidelines in Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin is set to take on the small screen.

The former iconic Steelers coach, who stepped down last January following a divisional round loss to the Houston Texans, has just signed a major deal with NBC Sports.

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Tomlin will join the prestigious pregame show “Football Night in America.” He will serve as a studio analyst, bringing his unique expertise to Sunday Night Football games. Although FOX had long been tipped to sign him due to his ties to Jay Glazer, it was ultimately NBC that won the race to secure the services of one of the NFL's most respected minds.

This transition to television was expected. Since his departure from Pennsylvania, rumors have been swirling about the future of the man with 19 consecutive seasons without a losing record. If he follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Bill Cowher, Tomlin could well make broadcasting his new long-term career.

A legendary legacy left in Pittsburgh

Tomlin's move to media analysis marks the end—at least temporarily—of a historic run. With 193 regular-season wins, he leaves the Steelers tied with the legendary Chuck Noll for the most wins in franchise history. His record, capped by a victory in Super Bowl XLIII, ranks him among the greatest coaches of the 21st century.

If the urge to coach again were to take hold, there's no doubt that several teams would be vying for his services. For now, football fans will be able to appreciate his charisma and game analysis from behind a microphone.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.