Matthew Tkachuk: “Josh Anderson is one of the best playoff players in the NHL”

People often talk about how important Josh Anderson is in the playoffs.

After all, as we all know, he's built for spring hockey. When the stakes are high, he always manages to bring out the best in his game.

People here know that, but so do the folks in Columbus. In 2019, against the Lightning, he was incredible.

But he's also recognized throughout the NHL. Why am I saying this? Because Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers opened up about it on his podcast.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion, who isn't particularly fond of the Tampa Bay Lightning, said that Josh Anderson is one of the best playoff players in the league.

According to Tkachuk, the Canadiens' rugged winger helps his team bring enough physicality to take the Habs to the next level. And often, he feels that after a playoff game, Anderson was the best player on his team.

We imagine he enjoyed his run with Tom Wilson last year.

At this point, I wonder if Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are starting to consider the possibility of the veteran extending his stay with the Canadiens.

Reminder: He'll be a free agent in 2027 and earns an average of $5.5 million per year.

Of course, he could sign as early as July 1… but don't hold your breath. If he stays, the contract will likely be signed in 2027, by which time the club will know whether his body can still hold up and whether his performance will still be decent.

But with the team returning to the playoffs on a regular basis, the topic deserves to be brought up now.

In a nutshell

– Steve Yzerman is making waves.

Free Puck | What if his name had been Bill Greenwood? https://t.co/OKOJJ3LEIk — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) April 21, 2026

– Jakub Dobes is weird.

Juraj Slafkovsky on his Habs teammate Jakub Dobes: “I laugh at him every game day. He does all this weird goalie stuff, and I just laugh at every routine he does…But when the time comes, and he's concentrating and doing all this stuff, I let him be.” pic.twitter.com/jSX8rqCxwl — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 21, 2026

– Yeah.

The Giants continue to regress under his leadership. https://t.co/ITIqGtqEJm — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 21, 2026

– Rick Bowness is playing the mysterious guy.