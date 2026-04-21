Here’s why the CH’s “victory hat” is shaped like a wolf

The Canadiens have a somewhat unique post-game ritual.

When the team wins, the players in the locker room give an item to the player who stood out the most during the game.

The item in question is a fur hat shaped like a wolf. And we know why the Canadiens chose this particular item.

First and foremost, it was Juraj Slafkovsky who received the hat after the Canadiens' victory last Sunday, in the first game of their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

You can see what the hat looks like in the video below:

Slaf was interviewed on the TNT set after the game, and the analysts asked him why the hat was shaped like a wolf.

And that's when the Slovakian said the guys decided to go with a wolf because wolves attack in packs in the wild, and the Canadiens players want to do the same.

That's a great mindset:

The Canadiens players often say it, but they want to do this together.

They all want to contribute to the team's success and they want to win by giving their all. They have the right attitude: if everyone can contribute in their own way, there should be some exciting results.

And that's how the Canadiens want to see things. There are a few players (hello, Kirby Dach) who don't seem to get the message 100%, but oh well.

That's a topic for another discussion…

In a nutshell

– That's a good one.

The Habs are going to win 3-2 with an empty-net goal pic.twitter.com/LjVs4clD0m — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 21, 2026

– It's going to be a wild one tonight.

Declan Carlile will be back in the lineup tonight… here's what happened on April 9 when he faced the Habs! Solid hit by Josh Anderson. pic.twitter.com/JEV07hdOJG — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 21, 2026

– Absolutely.

“You have to make it fun to come to work” Mitch Melnick, @Imstilljon, and @LucaScott98 discuss the joy that has surrounded this era of the Montreal Canadiens and look ahead to the fun to come!#TSN690 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/eBIMManBid — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) April 21, 2026

– News from MLB.