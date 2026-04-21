Here’s why the CH’s “victory hat” is shaped like a wolf

Marc-Olivier Cook
Here’s why the CH’s “victory hat” is shaped like a wolf
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

The Canadiens have a somewhat unique post-game ritual.

When the team wins, the players in the locker room give an item to the player who stood out the most during the game.

The item in question is a fur hat shaped like a wolf. And we know why the Canadiens chose this particular item.

First and foremost, it was Juraj Slafkovsky who received the hat after the Canadiens' victory last Sunday, in the first game of their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

You can see what the hat looks like in the video below:

Slaf was interviewed on the TNT set after the game, and the analysts asked him why the hat was shaped like a wolf.

And that's when the Slovakian said the guys decided to go with a wolf because wolves attack in packs in the wild, and the Canadiens players want to do the same.

That's a great mindset: 

The Canadiens players often say it, but they want to do this together.

They all want to contribute to the team's success and they want to win by giving their all. They have the right attitude: if everyone can contribute in their own way, there should be some exciting results.

And that's how the Canadiens want to see things. There are a few players (hello, Kirby Dach) who don't seem to get the message 100%, but oh well.

That's a topic for another discussion…


In a nutshell

– That's a good one.

– It's going to be a wild one tonight.

– Absolutely.

– News from MLB.

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