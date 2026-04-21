Here is the top prospect heading into the CFL Draft

The Canadian Football League's Scouting Bureau has made its decision: Akheem Mesidor remains the most sought-after prospect ahead of next week's draft.

The defensive player for the University of Miami Hurricanes, a native of Ottawa, retains his top spot for the third consecutive year, backed by a dominant 2025 season marked by 60 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

However, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over his final destination. Mesidor is so talented that he is expected to be selected as early as the first round of the NFL Draft, with some mock drafts even placing him 15th overall. While Ontario talent dominates the top of the rankings with Logan Taylor (2nd), Rene Konga (3rd), and Wesley Bailey (4th), scouts are also turning their attention to the burgeoning talent from La Belle Province.

In total, six Quebec players have made it into the prestigious CFL Top 20, confirming the excellence of local football programs and their ability to send athletes to NCAA Division I.

Rohan Jones leads the charge for Quebec prospects

Montreal tight end Rohan Jones, who plays for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, has established himself as the province's top prospect by climbing to 6th place. He is closely followed by a group of Montrealers and graduates of the Quebec university circuit, including linebacker Dariel Djabome (8th) and defensive back Malcolm Bell (10th).

Rounding out the list are Nick Cenacle (15th), Émeric Boutin of Laval University (16th), and the speedy Malick Meiga (17th). With the Ottawa Redblacks holding the first overall pick and the Montreal Alouettes selecting eighth, the April 28 draft promises to be a pivotal moment for the future of these young athletes.

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