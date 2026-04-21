Despite the bus trip, the Blue Jays won in Anaheim

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Despite the bus trip, the Blue Jays won in Anaheim
Credit: MLB

After Sunday's game in Arizona, the Blue Jays' plane was unable to take off. Since the team was scheduled to play the next day (Monday night) in Anaheim, a solution had to be found.

Since the guys wanted to head to California, the veterans agreed to let the team take the bus. It's a trip of over 5 hours and 30 minutes, according to Google Maps.

Max Scherzer wasn't happy… but that's another story.

The Blue Jays, however, put Dylan Cease on a commercial flight so he could get to the hotel quickly and get a good night's sleep before his start the next day. And it worked—he struck out 12 batters.

The starting pitcher, however, pitched only five innings, giving up two runs along the way. But the rest of the bullpen held strong—including Jeff Hoffman, who recorded three strikeouts and a save in a 5-2 win.

On offense, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stepped up. The player, who is batting .354 since the start of the season, added three hits to his total, including a two-run homer at a stadium that holds special significance for the Guerrero family.

This means that the Blue Jays, quietly but surely, are in the midst of a winning streak. They've won two games in a row and could soon win a series. Yes, yes!

We'll see if they can build on their strong performances. But in the last two games, Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease were on the mound, which won't be the case for the next three matchups…

MLB
  • Ronald Acuña Jr.'s health is something to watch.
  • Sonny Gray on the injured list.
  • He's doing well this season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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