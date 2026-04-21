Despite the bus trip, the Blue Jays won in Anaheim

After Sunday's game in Arizona, the Blue Jays' plane was unable to take off. Since the team was scheduled to play the next day (Monday night) in Anaheim, a solution had to be found.

Since the guys wanted to head to California, the veterans agreed to let the team take the bus. It's a trip of over 5 hours and 30 minutes, according to Google Maps.

Max Scherzer wasn't happy… but that's another story.

The Blue Jays, however, put Dylan Cease on a commercial flight so he could get to the hotel quickly and get a good night's sleep before his start the next day. And it worked—he struck out 12 batters.

The most strikeouts in a game this year: 12 – Dylan Cease, 3/28

12 – Dylan Cease, tonight pic.twitter.com/eWC2RdTGNU — MLB (@MLB) April 21, 2026

The starting pitcher, however, pitched only five innings, giving up two runs along the way. But the rest of the bullpen held strong—including Jeff Hoffman, who recorded three strikeouts and a save in a 5-2 win.

On offense, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stepped up. The player, who is batting .354 since the start of the season, added three hits to his total, including a two-run homer at a stadium that holds special significance for the Guerrero family.

THE 93RD HOME RUN BY VLADIMIR GUERRERO AT ANGEL STADIUM #PLAKATA pic.twitter.com/55kSKGUIpE — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 21, 2026

This means that the Blue Jays, quietly but surely, are in the midst of a winning streak. They've won two games in a row and could soon win a series. Yes, yes!

We'll see if they can build on their strong performances. But in the last two games, Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease were on the mound, which won't be the case for the next three matchups…

MLB

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s health is something to watch.

Latest on Ronald Acuña Jr. after he left today's game early following a hit-by-pitch. pic.twitter.com/dCCHj73Yhw — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 21, 2026

Sonny Gray on the injured list.

Red Sox To Place Sonny Gray On Injured List https://t.co/DOnMxyZG7l pic.twitter.com/l2i2JkjjIp — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 21, 2026

He's doing well this season.

Just another guy mashing for the @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/I6KwHXRsBn — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 21, 2026

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