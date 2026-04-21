Coach change for Vegas in the middle of the playoffs: a reporter’s bold prediction

Félix Forget
Coach change for Vegas in the middle of the playoffs: a reporter’s bold prediction
Credit: x @matej_hejda33

At the end of March, the Golden Knights surprised just about everyone by firing Bruce Cassidy. With only eight games left in the team's regular season, his successor, John Tortorella, didn't have much time to turn things around.

He did have a little more time than Pete DeBoer did on Long Island, but I digress.

That said, things are going (really) well for Torts in Vegas. The team has an 8-0-1 record since he took over, and he seems to be working some magic.

It's worth noting, however, that in a recent piece for The Athletic, several journalists took a risk with a bold prediction about the team they cover.

And Jesse Granger's—who covers the Golden Knights—is quite bold: he predicted that the team would make a coaching change during the playoffs.

Keep in mind that Tortorella has been on the job for less than a month, which would make it quite something to see him lose his job before his team is eliminated. Except that, in reality, Granger isn't wrong: Vegas really isn't afraid to shake things up when things go south.

If Torts' magic eventually wears off, would anyone really be surprised if the Knights pulled another bold move?

We know that in Vegas, expectations are sky-high this season. They paid a hefty price to acquire Mitch Marner last summer, and during the season, the team hasn't dominated as hoped.

Let's see if another rough stretch could lead to a third coach coming to town since the start of the season.


In a nutshell

– The party is in full swing in Buffalo.

– Interesting.

– Must-read.

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