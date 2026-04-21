Coach change for Vegas in the middle of the playoffs: a reporter’s bold prediction

At the end of March, the Golden Knights surprised just about everyone by firing Bruce Cassidy. With only eight games left in the team's regular season, his successor, John Tortorella, didn't have much time to turn things around.

He did have a little more time than Pete DeBoer did on Long Island, but I digress.

That said, things are going (really) well for Torts in Vegas. The team has an 8-0-1 record since he took over, and he seems to be working some magic.

It's worth noting, however, that in a recent piece for The Athletic, several journalists took a risk with a bold prediction about the team they cover.

And Jesse Granger's—who covers the Golden Knights—is quite bold: he predicted that the team would make a coaching change during the playoffs.

One bold prediction for every NHL team in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs https://t.co/pfNXzdlESr via @NYTimes — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 18, 2026

Keep in mind that Tortorella has been on the job for less than a month, which would make it quite something to see him lose his job before his team is eliminated. Except that, in reality, Granger isn't wrong: Vegas really isn't afraid to shake things up when things go south.

If Torts' magic eventually wears off, would anyone really be surprised if the Knights pulled another bold move?

We know that in Vegas, expectations are sky-high this season. They paid a hefty price to acquire Mitch Marner last summer, and during the season, the team hasn't dominated as hoped.

Let's see if another rough stretch could lead to a third coach coming to town since the start of the season.

In a nutshell

– The party is in full swing in Buffalo.

JOSH ALLEN FIRED UP THE BUFFALO CROWD AND FINISHED IT OFF BY CHUGGING A BEER! (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/jPEiePoZUc — BarDown (@BarDown) April 21, 2026

– Interesting.

“I was so proud of how much [Jack Eichel] made his teammates better” Kyle Okposo talks about Eichel's time in Buffalo & watching him transform his game in Vegas. Presented by Ninja Kitchen Canada #Ninjacrispi #CrispiPro #EasyKitchen #HomeCooking pic.twitter.com/dfryRHzNla — The Sheet with Jeff Marek (@thesheethockey) April 22, 2026

– Must-read.