Canadiens: The bench players got some ice time (and we know what to expect tonight)

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Canadiens: The bench players got some ice time (and we know what to expect tonight)
Credit: Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

The Canadiens didn't hold a practice this morning.

That said, since the bench players skated, we have some clues about tonight's game. And it comes as no surprise to report that we shouldn't really expect any changes.

The healthy players who didn't play on Sunday all took to the ice this morning.

On offense, Brendan Gallagher, Joe Veleno, and Patrik Laine were on the ice. On defense, David Reinbacher and Adam Engström were on the ice as well.

Since they're not playing in Laval—which is waiting for the second round—might as well keep them up here.

Of course, since Jacob Fowler and Samuel Montembeault skated this morning, we expect to see Jakub Dobes in net for the Habs tonight.

But that's just normal.

In fact, the only player missing from the extra practice is Noah Dobson. We don't know if he's skated since the team arrived in Florida, but we do know he's with the team.

He's the only injured player on the team right now. Imagine the boost he could provide if he were to return this season…

In reality, I don't think people should have expected Martin St-Louis to change his lines or defensive pairs. It went well in Game #1: building on that was the right move.

And that's true even though things weren't perfect when the game was played at even strength.


In a nutshell

– Heads up.

– Wow.

– Stay tuned.

– Will he stay in Buffalo?

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