Canadiens: The bench players got some ice time (and we know what to expect tonight)

The Canadiens didn't hold a practice this morning.

That said, since the bench players skated, we have some clues about tonight's game. And it comes as no surprise to report that we shouldn't really expect any changes.

The healthy players who didn't play on Sunday all took to the ice this morning.

Engström, Gallagher, Laine, Reinbacher, Veleno, Fowler, and Montembeault are practicing this morning. This suggests there won't be any changes to the Canadiens' lineup tonight — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) April 21, 2026

On offense, Brendan Gallagher, Joe Veleno, and Patrik Laine were on the ice. On defense, David Reinbacher and Adam Engström were on the ice as well.

Since they're not playing in Laval—which is waiting for the second round—might as well keep them up here.

Of course, since Jacob Fowler and Samuel Montembeault skated this morning, we expect to see Jakub Dobes in net for the Habs tonight.

But that's just normal.

In fact, the only player missing from the extra practice is Noah Dobson. We don't know if he's skated since the team arrived in Florida, but we do know he's with the team.

He's the only injured player on the team right now. Imagine the boost he could provide if he were to return this season…

A defensive statement from the Canadiens in Tampa! @Antho_Martineau: “Just imagine how great it's going to be when Dobson comes back!” #lesickpodcast @erichoziel @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/vNcx3oreTq — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 20, 2026

In reality, I don't think people should have expected Martin St-Louis to change his lines or defensive pairs. It went well in Game #1: building on that was the right move.

And that's true even though things weren't perfect when the game was played at even strength.

In a nutshell

– Heads up.

#CFMTL practice Tuesday morning at the Nutrilait Centre. 1. It's cold. 2. Hennadii Synchuk and Bode Hidalgo are training separately on the second synthetic field. 3. Wiki Carmona and Sunusi Ibrahim are inside. 4. Prince Kiede, Myles Knelsen, Joseph… pic.twitter.com/7Ltd8nlwaZ — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 21, 2026

– Wow.

49-year-old Zdeno Chara is showing NO signs of slowing down (h/t @lalalalaurrrren) pic.twitter.com/1VlF2f1c0o — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 20, 2026

– Stay tuned.

The QMJHL's first-round draft lottery is tonight. The odds: Rouyn-Noranda (from Baie-Comeau): 9 out of 21 chances: 42.9% Halifax (from Rimouski): 6/21: 28.6% Shawinigan (from Gatineau): 3 out of 21: 14.3% Victoriaville: 2 out of 21: 9.5% Saint-Jean: 1 out of 21: 4.8%. — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) April 21, 2026

– Will he stay in Buffalo?