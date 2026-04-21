Buster Posey’s star is fading in San Francisco

During his time in Major League Baseball, Buster Posey was a fan favorite in San Francisco and across the league. The catcher spent his entire 12-year playing career with the Giants and was selected for the All-Star Game no fewer than seven times.

Following his illustrious career, the 39-year-old joined the team's front office at the end of 2024 as the new president of baseball operations.

For Giants fans, this appointment was a glimmer of hope during turbulent times. The man with three World Series rings on his fingers could add a fourth, this time as an executive.

But so far, the Giants are far from their goal in the Bay Area, having regressed dramatically in the two years Posey has been the team's top decision-maker. It's one thing to call the shots behind the plate; it's quite another to run an organization in the Manfred era.

From me and @ShaynaRubin Under Buster Posey, Giants' roster churn has slowed, but he hasn't stopped looking for ways to improve the team; a look at some of the numbers and what Posey and Zack Minasian have to say about the philosophy: https://t.co/QUVTkSlfOM via @sfchronicle — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) April 18, 2026

Since Buster Posey took the helm of the California franchise, the Giants have posted a record of 90 wins to 94 losses, for a .489 winning percentage. Let's just say that for a team with a payroll of over $200 million, that's not exactly impressive.

And as if that weren't enough, Posey has drawn criticism by hiring manager Tony Vitello, fresh out of college—a guy who talks as much as a cocky rookie but puts his foot in his mouth more often than not. If only he were delivering results on the field…

All this to say that Posey's star has faded over the past two years, and he'll need to turn things around sooner rather than later. Because that would be a very sad ending in San Francisco.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.