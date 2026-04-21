Brendon Little: He’s doing well in the AAA

Brendon Little has had a pretty rough start to the season in the majors. In five appearances, Little has posted an ERA of 24.55 and a WHIP of 3.545.

And I don't need to tell you that when a WHIP looks like an ERA, it's not a good sign.

As a result, on April 5, the Jays had no choice but to send Little back down to Triple-A. It had simply become impossible to put him on the mound, and it felt like everyone had lost confidence in him—Little most of all.

The good news, though, is that things are going pretty well for Little in the minors so far. The sample size is still pretty small, but he hasn't allowed a single run in six appearances.

He also has nine strikeouts during that stretch.

It's worth noting, however, that there may be one aspect that's still a bit concerning: his WHIP is 1.33, which isn't great. And in reality, it's even more concerning when the player with that number is someone who's supposed to be in the Majors.

Except that, in reality, it shows he's capable of controlling his traffic. And that hasn't always come easily to Little in the Majors.

It's fair to assume that the Jays aren't in a hurry to call him back up. Seeing Little regain his confidence down there isn't a bad thing, and it'll be better for the club to be patient to ensure Little is truly ready if his number is eventually called.

But the fact is, seeing him find his rhythm in Triple-A is still good news. Because we know that a wave of injuries, especially among the pitching staff, can happen so quickly.

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