Astros Scandal: Dave Roberts Won’t Spill the Beans

Jeff Passan recently ventured into the world of podcasting.

I don't know if you've had a chance to listen to the first episode (featuring Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal) of his podcast, but it's clear this is truly a show for people who love baseball.

Passan, who's a total baseball nerd, really dives into the details during his interviews. With a good dose of humor throughout, let's just say his podcast is a breeze to listen to.

This week, John Schneider and Dave Roberts set the bar high by discussing the 2025 World Series in depth. The two men chatted for an hour and a half, including a full hour on Game 7.

You can tell that the two managers have a lot of respect for each other. Both were really open in their answers and in how they handled the final game.

It's truly one of the best podcasts I've had the chance to listen to in recent years. It's well worth a listen.

At one point, while discussing changes in baseball, Schneider said that the guys in Toronto were giving George Springer a hard time. They looked at his early-career at-bats to point out how easy he had it, given the velocity of the pitches that made his job easier.

And that's when Roberts added this:

There were surely several highlights dating back to 2017. – Dave Roberts

Obviously, this made everyone laugh, since the other two panelists realized that the Dodgers manager (who didn't criticize the Blue Jays even once in 90 minutes) was taking a dig at the Astros and the 2017 scandal.

Roberts added that he had respect for Springer.

We know that the Dodgers (who lost to the Astros in 2017 and to the Red Sox in 2018 before winning three rings in the 2020s) have a lot of beef with the Astros, who cheated.

Here's yet more proof of that. Because behind every joke, there's a grain of truth…

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