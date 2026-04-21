Are the Titans about to trade a quarterback?

Quarterback Will Levis 's situation with the Tennessee Titans is becoming increasingly uncertain.

With the NFL Draft approaching, reports suggest the organization may be considering a trade involving the 25-year-old.

According to Adam Schefter, some teams may show interest in Levis, despite his performance falling short of expectations so far.

Selected 33rd overall in 2023, Will Levis arrived with a promising reputation, particularly after his performances at the University of Kentucky. However, his NFL debut has been marked by inconsistency.

In two seasons as a starter, his statistics and team results have not allowed him to solidify his position. His 2025 season, completely lost due to a shoulder injury, further complicated his situation.

At the same time, the rise of Cam Ward, the first overall pick in 2025, has profoundly altered the pecking order. Now firmly established as the starting quarterback, he clearly embodies the future of the Tennessee Titans.

For many observers, including Nick Suss, Will Levis's departure appears to be the logical next step. The addition of a veteran like Mitchell Trubisky reinforces this impression, bolstering the backup options behind the starting quarterback.

In this context, the Tennessee Titans could attempt to trade their quarterback for a late-round draft pick, in a market where the value of backup quarterbacks generally remains limited.

Possible options across the league

Despite his struggles, Will Levis retains some potential that could appeal to teams looking for depth.

Among the teams mentioned, the Los Angeles Rams could be looking for backup behind Matthew Stafford. The Los Angeles Chargers might also consider this option to support Justin Herbert.

As for the New England Patriots, adding an experienced quarterback could provide a mentor for Drake Maye. Other teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or the Jacksonville Jaguars could also be plausible destinations.

A Much-Needed Fresh Start

For Will Levis, a change of scenery could be an opportunity to revitalize his career. At 25, he still has room to grow, but he'll need to quickly demonstrate his ability to adapt and perform.

The 2026 NFL Draft could thus mark a turning point, whether he stays with the Tennessee Titans or joins a new team.

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