Angels: Shohei Ohtani Omitted from a Video Tribute to the Team’s History

When he arrived in America, Shohei Ohtani decided to join the Los Angeles Angels. By combining Ohtani's talent with that of Mike Trout, the Angels hoped to become a competitive team.

But as we know today, it hasn't exactly been a huge success.

That said, it's hard to blame Ohtani, who has truly been outstanding in an Angels uniform. We're talking about a guy who was named Rookie of the Year in his first season in the majors, then went on to win two MVP awards (plus a year where he finished second in the voting).

In fact, it's pretty clear that he's one of the greats in Angels history. But that, apparently, isn't the Angels' view.

Because in a video celebrating Angels Stadium's 60th anniversary, several of the organization's all-time greats are featured… but not Ohtani.

The Angels posted a video celebrating 60 years at Angels Stadium, featuring a montage of key moments and star players throughout the franchise's history. One player not included in any part of the video? Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/uxzhgaQZxu — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) April 20, 2026

Obviously, seeing him leave to join the other Los Angeles team must have left a bitter taste in the organization's mouth. It's hard to blame him, though, considering the Angels were never able to build a strong enough roster around him… and that Ohtani gave the Angels plenty of chances to match the Dodgers' offer during free agency.

He played by the book… but apparently, not enough to the Angels' liking.

It's worth noting that Ohtani also finished the 2022 season (while still with the Angels) in fourth place in the Cy Young Award voting. That said, it's true that he didn't enjoy a ton of team success during his time with the club.

Except that, by that measure, one could (unfortunately) say the same thing about a certain Mike Trout…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.